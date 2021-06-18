PITTSFIELD — The first game of Friday's twi-night doubleheader at Wahconah Park had a decidedly Pittsfield feel to it. It wasn't just because the Suns won the opener.
Former Pittsfield High School pitcher Ryan LaPierre, a freshman at the University of Hartford, pitched 2 1/3 innings of relief to get his first Futures League victory, while his former Taconic rival Jack Cooney hit his second home run in as many games as the Suns beat Westfield 9-5 in the opener.
LaPierre held the Starfires to one unearned run on two hits in his outing. He walked one and did not strike out anybody. LaPierre threw 25 strikes out of 34 pitches. He came on in relief of Grant Nicholson who had a rough night. Nicholson gave up four runs, three earned on five hits and seven walks in 3 2/3 innings.
Cooney, who was 1 for 4, hit a solo home run in the fifth inning.
The Suns took the lead for keeps by scoring four runs in the first inning. Javier Rosales, who was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, drove in the first run on a ground-rule double. Nick Romano followed with a two-run double and Trent Taylor made it 4-0 with an RBI double.
The Suns pounded out three home runs in the game, more than doubling the two they had had the entire season. Rosales homered in the fifth and Taylor homered in the sixth.
Rosales, Romano, Taylor and Cam Johnson all had two hits each for the Suns in the game one victory.