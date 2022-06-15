PITTSFIELD — It proved to be too big of a hole to climb out of.
The Pittsfield Suns got up early Wednesday morning, looking to sweep a two-game set with league-leading Vermont. Midway through the game, the Suns were down by six runs.
While the Suns outscored the Lake Monsters 6-2 over the final five innings, the deficit was too big and the Futures League leaders escaped with a 10-8 win on School Day at Wahconah Park.
It was a nice return home for Pittsfield’s Anton Lazits. Lazits, whose Columbia University team lost more than a week ago in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament, was manager Kevin Donati’s designated hitter.
In his first at-bat of 2022, Lazits singled to center and then scored when the next batter, Jack Ryan, homered on the first pitch he saw. Lazits reached base four of five times, going 3 for 4 with a walk, two runs scored and a two-run single in the eighth inning.
Ryan also had a big day at the dish for the Suns. He was 3 for 4 with three RBI and the home run, which was his first of the season.
The two-run home run gave the Suns an early 2-1 lead. The Lake Monsters tied the score on an RBI single by Logan Keller. The visitors took the lead in the third when Jimmy Evans doubled off of losing pitcher Ryan LaPierre, took third on a passed ball by catcher Christian Limon and scored on an infield single by Henry Godbault.
The closest the Suns got to overtaking Vermont was in the home eighth. After leadoff hitter Christian Limon walked and Sean McGee struck out, Cole Wojtkowski worked a walk. Bo Bramer struck out. When Rachiele walked, reliever Kyle Locklear was done for the day and George Goldstein came on. Locklear gave up a two-run single by Lazits, hit Jack Ryan and a run scored on a fielder’s choice by McGonagle. Alex Gabauer was the next hitter and he popped to second to end the threat with the bases loaded.
———
Vermont 111 500 101 — 10 13 0
Pittsfield 200 030 030 — 8 10 3
Noone 4 2/3, Reiner 1/3, Mascio 2, Locklear 2/3. Goldstein 1 1/3 and Cueto. LaPierre 3+, Fortuna 2/3, Mosier 1/3, Dexter 1, Hoechstetter 2, Ribitzki 1, Haight 1 and Limon. W — Reiner (3-0). L — LaPierre (0-1). Sv. — Goldstein (6). 2B — Vt: Marra, Cueto, Kline, Keller. 3B — P: Ryan. HR — P: Ryan. LOB — V 10. P 10. T — 3:12.