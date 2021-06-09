NORTH ADAMS — Adian Wilde said he was just looking to put something in play. What he did gave the North Adams SteepleCats a win Wednesday night.
Wilde’s three-run double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the SteepleCats a lead and reliever Peyton Wilson made it stand up as North Adams beat Winnipesaukee 4-2 at Joe Wolfe Field. It was the first win of the season for the local NECBL side.
“Absolutely. It feels good to get the win in front of the home crowd,” the infielder from the University of Massachusetts said. “Just feels good to get the first one out of the way.”
The SteepleCats (1-2-1) gave up two runs on solo home runs by Winnipesaukee’s Ben Kaliher in the first inning and Josh Rodriguez in the seventh. Rodriguez’s homer, over the fence in left-center field, gave the Muskrats a 2-1 lead. It seemed like that one-run lead was going to be enough because Muskrat reliever Justin Murray set down six of the first seven hitters he faced, striking out four straight to end the sixth and go 1-2-3 in the seventh.
In the home eighth, the right hander hit Lucas Donlon with the first pitch and Matt Shilling walked on a 3-2 pitch. After Charles Middleton struck out and Jeremy Lea forced Shilling at second, the SteepleCats were down to their final out. UAlbany’s John Marti walked to load the bases, and manager Mike Dailey elected to pinch hit for Jon Kozarian with Wilde.
Wilde hit a 1-2 pitch into the air in left field. Jake LaPrairie seemed to have a bead on the ball, but it took off a little and then LaPrairie seemed to lose the ball in the lights. It dropped maybe five feet from the outfielder, and all three runs scored.
“Honestly, I was just trying to extend an AB, see if I could work a walk in. Fortunately he left a fastball over the plate,” Wilde said. “I got the barrel to it and got it in the air. It was tough to see, and it found some green and we got the runs in. It was great.”
Wilde had been hitting .200 with runners in scoring position.
North Adams managed only four hits on the night against three Winnipesaukee (2-3) pitchers.
“The night air kind of holds balls in here,” Dailey said. “In the mountains here when it’s cool and it chills off, you get balls held. But when you get good backspin, the ball will carry over some of that. It looked like it surprised him out there a little bit.”
That left the ninth inning for Wilson, a righty from Bowling Green, and the third North Adams pitcher of the night.
Wilson had gotten himself in a seventh-inning jam with runners on first and second and one out. Wilson got Josh Petrucci on a ground out for the second out. It did move the runners to second and third which ultimately did not matter, because Wilson struck out Kohl Adams to end the inning.
Then in the ninth, Wilson struck out the top three hitters in the Muskrat order. He got Kaliher and LaPrairie swinging, and caught Rodriguez looking on the seventh pitch of the at-bat to end the game.
“I told them just get me two runs and we’ll win this ball game. That’s basically all I said,” Wilson said after the game. “I just needed two runs. I knew I’d be fine. I knew I’d get back in the zone and I knew we’d be fine after I got two runs.”
Winnipesaukee had numerous chances to break the game open, but was unable to do it. The Muskrats left the bases loaded in the first and third innings, and also left a runner in scoring position in the fifth and the eighth.
“That’s also a testament to Jeremy Lea behind the plate, calling a really good game and very early, understanding very early what these pitchers’ strengths and weaknesses are,” Dailey said, “and just pounding, pounding the zone, especially inside pitching. We saw some broken bats tonight.
“When we pitch to our strengths, we’re a dangerous team on the mound.”
———
Winnipesaukee 100 000 100 — 2 6 1
North Adams 010 000 03x — 4 4 1
Martin 2, Meylan 3, Murray 3 and Juran. Zappula 3, Villaneuva 4, Wilson 2 and Lea. W — Wilson (1-0). L — Murray (1-1). 2B — W: Rodriguez. NA: Wilde. HR — W: Kaliher (2), Rodriguez (1).