Acting manager is ready for Pittsfield Suns players to arrive in advance of Wednesday's opener

PITTSFIELD — The acting manager of the Pittsfield Suns says he'll be welcoming players Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for Wednesday's opener.
"I'm hoping to have a practice and organize things a little on the 23rd," said Mike Gladu. "It's TBA on that. We're good to go."
Gladu will be the acting manager until Chad Shade can be freed from his commitments to Kansas State, where he is a baseball graduate assistant under veteran head coach Pete Hughes.
The Wildcats will be playing this week in the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.