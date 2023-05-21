<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Acting manager is ready for Pittsfield Suns players to arrive in advance of Wednesday's opener

Mike Gladu at panel

Mike Gladu (left) at a panel on playing in the major and minor leagues. Gladu will be the interim manager of the Pittsfield Suns to start the season, beginning Wednesday. 

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

PITTSFIELD — The acting manager of the Pittsfield Suns says he'll be welcoming players Monday and Tuesday, in preparation for Wednesday's opener.

"I'm hoping to have a practice and organize things a little on the 23rd," said Mike Gladu. "It's TBA on that. We're good to go."

Gladu will be the acting manager until Chad Shade can be freed from his commitments to Kansas State, where he is a baseball graduate assistant under veteran head coach Pete Hughes.

The Wildcats will be playing this week in the Big 12 Tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

