SteepleCats manager Ryan Abel thrilled that one of his Florida Atlantic players was a first-round MLB draft pick

Baseball people from across America watched the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft. For North Adams SteepleCats manager Ryan Abel, it was a chance to watch and smile.

That's because Abel, whose fulltime job is director of baseball operations at Division I Florida Atlantic University, got the chance to watch one of his players be selected in that opening round.

First baseman Nolan Schanuel was selected 11th overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

"It was awesome. It was an unbelievable moment for him," said Abel. "He's earned it. I'm really excited for him and FAU."

The left-handed hitting Schanuel was an All-American in five different rankings, including D1baseball.com, Baseball America and the American Baseball Coaches Association's lists. He hit .447 at FAU, leading all of Division I in hitting. His .617 on-base percentage was also No. 1 in the nation.

Schanuel, who played for Hyannis in the Cape Cod League last summer, is the first-ever first-round pick at FAU.

"He's earned it. He's been on the radar the last three years," Abel said Monday morning, before Rounds 3-10 in the MLB Draft commenced. "Kind of going into the season, everyone knew what was at stake. He backed it up. I'm happy for him, and I'm glad he's going to go.

"The Angels have been promoting guys pretty quickly this year, so he can continue to have his success and maybe gets up there quickly, too."

The Futures League had two alumni drafted on the first night, but neither of them played against the Pittsfield Suns.

Matt Shaw, who was the first-round pick of the Chicago Cubs and 13th overall, along with Zack Gelof, the Los Angeles Dodgers' second-round pick, were both in the FCBL in the 2020 season. That was the pandemic-shortened season that the Suns elected not to participate in.

Shaw is the highest first-round pick for a FCBL player since Sal Frelick of North Shore and Boston College was taken 15th overall by Milwaukee in 2021.

Former Pittsfield Sun Cade Cavalli, currently rehabbing after having Tommy John surgery on his right elbow, was the 22nd player chosen overall in 2020. Cavalli was selected by Washington.

Two former North Adams SteepleCats, Braden Barry and Ryan Birchard were selected during the second day of the draft. Neither of them were long for Joe Wolfe Field, but both did suit up.

Barry, who played in five games for the SteepleCats in 2021, was an eighth-round selection by the Toronto Blue Jays. Barry is an outfielder who played his college baseball at West Virginia.

Birchard made one appearance with North Adams in 2022 out of Niagara County Community College in New York. The relief pitcher was taken in the fifth round by the Milwaukee Brewers.

The MLB Draft wraps up Tuesday with rounds 10-20. Then players can sign with MLB organizations as free agents.

It doesn't happen that often, where players are off on their summer baseball journeys and a college coach gets fired.

But SteepleCats infielder Kyle Hannan is dealing with just that.

Hannan plays at Penn State, where head coach Rob Cooper is out after 10 years. Cooper has been replaced by now former Boston College coach Mike Gambino, who was the coach in Chestnut Hill under now Penn State athletic director Pat Kraft.

Hannan said he and his teammates have been on a Zoom call with the new coach, and he said that he's looking forward to getting back to State College.

"We were lucky enough that we were somewhat kept in the loop by our athletic director," Hannan said. "We're all pretty excited for him to see what we can do.

"We have big hopes and we think he can match our expectations and we're excited for it. We're all looking forward to working hard for him."

'Cats SteepleCats upcoming schedule

Suns Next 5 Games

The NECBL puts out its player and pitcher of the week awards, and follows that up with a weekly honor roll.

While the SteepleCats did not have the player or pitcher of the week this week, they did get two players on the honor roll.

Outfielder Sam Tackett and catcher/outfielder Gunnar Johnson earned spots on the honor roll.

Tackett, who plays at Virginia Tech, hit .344 in his last nine games, going 11 for 32. He hit four home runs and has 11 runs batted in. Tackett currently leads the NECBL with eight home runs and 21 RBI. Johnson, from Wofford College hit .300 in his last seven games, going 6 for 20, with two home runs and seven RBI.