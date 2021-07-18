The last time the North Adams SteepleCats had a player taken this high in the Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft, Gordon Graceffo was still playing youth baseball.
Graceffo, a right-handed pitcher from Villanova University who played for the 2019 SteepleCats, was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 Draft earlier this week. The St. Louis Cardinals were the team, a move that Graceffo said was not a big surprise.
"I was expecting some of the teams I talked to" to make a call, he said. "The Cardinals were definitely high on me this whole year. I'm happy I ended up with them."
Graceffo was one of three members of manager Mike Dailey's 2019 SteepleCats to hear their names called in the 2021 Draft. West Virginia pitcher Madison Jeffrey and Wake Forest catcher Shane Muntz were both chosen in the 15th round of the 20-round draft. Jeffrey was taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers, while Muntz was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks.
For the record, the last time a SteepleCat was drafted this high was in 2010, when third baseman Joe Leonard was taken in the third round by Atlanta. One round later, catcher Cody Stanley was taken by St. Louis. Stanley did appear in nine games for the Cardinals in 2015, while Leonard got as high as Class AA in the Braves' organization.
Villanova was 21-14 in a somewhat truncated college baseball season and finished 9-12 in the Big East Conference. Graceffo was atop the pitching leaders all season.
He led the league with a 1.54 earned-run average, was second with 82 innings pitched, and tied for second with 14 earned runs allowed and 86 strikeouts. Graceffo was 7-2, threw a pair of complete games and held opposing hitters to a .221 batting average.
"The change-up became a big pitch this year," Graceffo said. "Just throwing every pitch I had for strikes, mixing things up and spotting the fastball helped me a lot."
In 2019, Graceffo was part of an outstanding pitching staff that Dailey had put together. Both Graceffo and Nick Payero, a rival from Seton Hall, were in the top 10 for NECBL pitchers, and the SteepleCats were fourth in the league in pitching. The top four teams in the league that year were Northern Division squads, with Vermont, Valley and Upper Valley ahead of North Adams. He started nine games for North Adams, striking out 47 batters against 11 walks in 49 1/3 innings. He finished 4-3 with a 3.10 ERA.
The summer in North Adams "definitely helped me. It was a real great experience. It was a real great learning process," Graceffo said, when reached by The Eagle after the draft. "It helped me with my development more than I could ever describe. It helped me get to the Cape League this year, which helped me just reaffirm that I can have success at any level."
Before being drafted, Graceffo was pitching for the Bourne Braves of the Cape Cod League. In three starts, he had a 1-0 record, a 0.69 ERA and had struck out 13 batters in 13 innings.
According to the Draft Tracker on MLB.com, Graceffo could be due a bonus of $353,700.
Graceffo will be heading to St. Louis' spring training complex in Jupiter, Fla., where he is going to sign his contract.
"Based on how I feel pitching-wise, I've thrown a lot this summer, so it can go either way really if they want to give me a rest or stay in Florida and do instructs, or they can send me right to Low A," he said, "because I'm in pitching shape right now."
The Low A team is the Palm Beach Cardinals, and if Graceffo goes there, he'd be reunited with Adams' Matt Koperniak. The two were teammates on the SteepleCats in 2019. Koperniak, as of Thursday, was hitting .322 with the Cardinals.
"I talked to him a little bit," said Graceffo. "He was telling me about facing [Jacob] deGrom and [Noah] Syndergaard when they had stints with the Mets' Low A team on rehab assignments. It would be fun to see him again.
"It's going to be awesome. It's good to already have a connection there with somebody on the team and it'll make the adjustment process easier."
Muntz came to North Adams after the season began. The two-way catcher/pitcher from Wake Forest started his SteepleCats' stint 4 for 18 and finished it up 7 for 18. He hit .288 with three homers and 14 RBI.
At Wake Forest, he hit .279 with 13 home runs and 34 RBI.
Jeffrey, a right-handed pitcher, was West Virginia's closer. The Mountaineers were 20-27, and while Jeffrey's ERA was a pretty high 6.75, he led the Mountaineers with four saves.
In North Adams in 2019, Jeffrey was 2-1 with a 1.92 ERA. He did not give up a run in his first five outings.
No player who wore a Pittsfield Suns uniform was drafted in 2021. It marked the first time since the 2013 season that at least one former Suns player hadn't been drafted.