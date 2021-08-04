HARTFORD, Vt. — The good feelings of a postseason win in the knockout round for North Adams were short-lived, as the SteepleCats were run out of Vermont on Wednesday in the Round 2 opener.

The Upper Valley Nighthawks opened the best-of-three series with a 10-1 win at home, racking up 14 hits against the SteepleCats.

Upper Valley led 5-0 after three innings, before North Adams got on the board in the top of the fourth. Jon Kozarian singled and stole second to start things off. With two outs, John Marti singled him home for what wound up being the team's lone run of the night.

Brandon Hylton followed with another single, but Jace Kaminska got Mason Hull swinging with runners on the corners to end the threat. Hylton had two hits for North Adams, doubling with two away in the ninth and stealing third. Hull then struck out again for the game's final out.

Kaminska went five innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He walked one and struck out 10 to earn the win.

Wilfrido Valenzuela was hit hard by the Nighthawks and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and two strikeout in 3 2/3 innings.

Andrew Walker drove in three runs for Upper Valley out of the leadoff spot, while Alan Roden had three hits and two RBI. Luca Trigiani had three hits as well.

Berkshire County product Jared Henry pitched a scoreless eighth inning of relief, striking out one batter for the SteepleCats. Justin Grech stole two bases, giving him 15 on the summer.

Game 2 of the series moves to Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams for a 6:30 p.m. start tonight.