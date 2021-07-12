Two, and possibly three, members of the North Adams SteepleCats will be heading to the Rhode Island shore on Sunday for the NECBL All-Star Game.
SteepleCats first baseman John Marti has been named the starting first baseman for the Northern Division team, while catcher Jeremy Lea is one of three catchers on the North squad.
"Getting Marti on there, we knew Marti was going to be a good player and a good hitter for us. He got off to a slow start and then just worked his tail off in the cage on his off days. When we saw him coming along, we knew he was going to be there," SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey said Monday. "Jeremy Lea has just been rock solid behind the plate, throwing 60-some percent of his runners out and hitting .300 for much of the year.
"We're really glad to get a couple of position guys on there."
The NECBL announced its starting lineups on Sunday, and unveiled the rest of the All-Star teams on Monday.
The All-Star Game will be played Sunday in Newport, R.I., home of the Gulls. Gates open at 2 p.m., with the Home Run Derby set for 3. Pregame ceremonies will begin at 4:40 p.m., with the game to follow. Tickets are $8.
This is the fourth time Newport has hosted the NECBL's mid-season game. The Gulls had hosted in 2005, 2010 and 2016.
The SteepleCats and Winnipesaukee each have two players selected for the Northern Division All-Stars, managed by Keene's Shaun McKenna. Upper Valley has the most players on the All-Star roster with seven, with Keene getting six All-Stars. From the other Northern Division teams, Vermont had five, while Sanford and North Shore had three All-Stars each.
It's the fourth consecutive year that the SteepleCats have had at least one starter in the All-Star Game. The most-recent high-water mark was 2019, when North Adams had starting pitcher Nick Payero, starting outfielder Scout Knotts and starting designated hitter Matt Koperniak on the North Roster.
Payero will be making his second trip to the All-Star Game. He was the starting pitcher for the Northern Division All-Stars in 2019. He's listed as a reliever this year. Pitching for the Ocean State Waves, the right hander from Seton Hall is 2-1 with a 1.66 earned-run average, third-best in the NECBL. In 21 2/3 innings, he has struck out 22 and walked only five.
As to the North Adams duo, Marti gets the nod at first base. The UAlbany product is hitting .268 for the SteepleCats. That's good for third on the team. He has a home run and five runs batted in. He has reached base in 10 consecutive games, a streak that continues despite Monday's rainout.
Lea will be the No. 2 catcher in the game for the North. The University of the Pacific backstop leads the SteepleCats with a .295 batting average and four home runs. He also has eight RBI. He had a 10-game road hitting streak from June 3 until July 9.
Fourteen players have been nominated for the NECBL's Fan Vote. Left-handed pitcher Kaleb Sophy is the North Adams selection.
Sophy, who pitches for Division II Shippensburg, is 2-0 for the SteepleCats with a 1.88 earned-run average.
To vote, go to Vote21.NECBL.com, and cast a ballot. The deadline is Thursday at 11:59 p.m.