SANFORD, Maine — The North Adams SteepleCats shook off a seventh-inning home run that tied the game to score three in the top of the eighth and earn a 4-1 win over the Sanford Mainers in the first game of a Friday twi-night doubleheader.
Sanford took Game 2 by a score of 9-3. Turner Grau had two hits and his first RBI for North Adams.
Sanford's Martin Higgins hit his first home run of the NECBL season off of SteepleCats reliever Sam Bennett to lead off the bottom of the seventh. The Mainers, however, did not push the winning run across the plate. That sent the game into extra innings.
Matt Shilling, who made the final out in the top of the seventh inning, was put on second base to open the inning. He eventually scored an unearned run. The big blow of the inning was off the bat of Mason Hull, whose two-run double hade it 4-1. It was the infielder from Missouri State's first NECBL at-bat.
Pierce Gallo pinch ran for Ryan Turenne to open the home eighth. Bennett got Evan Sleight on a fly out and then walked Ubaldo Lopez. But the pitcher from Penn got Cam Ridley on a fly out and struck out Jonathan Barditch to end the game.
It was a quality start for Bennett's teammate with the Quakers, Brian Zeldin. Zeldin tossed five shutout innings, giving up just one hit and striking out two. He didn't walk anyone.
———
North Adams 000 100 03 — 4 7 0
Sanford 000 000 10 — 1 2 0
Zeldin 5, Bennett 3 and Lea. McKenney 5, West 1 1/3, Hinchcliffe 1 2/3, LaBonte 0 and Turenne. W — Bennett (1-0). L — Hinchcliffe (0-1). 2B — NA: Gilliand, Hull. HR — S: Higgins (1). LOB — NA 9. S 5. T — 2:19.