NORTH ADAMS — Don't look now, but the North Adams SteepleCats suddenly find themselves in the thick of the Northern Division race in the NECBL.
The SteepleCats got a second stellar pitching performance in as many nights in a 3-0 win over Winnipesaukee Monday night at Joe Wolfe Field.
Jordan Yoder and two relievers combined to throw a four-hit shutout, which extended the Cats' consecutive scoreless-inning streak to 18.
With the win, the SteepleCats improve to 11-8-2, good for third place, and are 1 1/2 games behind Northern Division Leader Keene (12-6). The SteepleCats are a half-game behind Upper Valley (13-9) and a half-game ahead of fourth-place North Shore (10-8-2).
Yoder went the first five innings. The right hander from Lafayette gave up three singles, did not walk anyone and struck out six. Yoder had a 65-pitch outing and threw 47 for strikes.
Nolan Morr and Jack Cubbler each threw two shutout innings. Cubbler got his first NECBL save.
Late arrivals to The Joe missed all the action, as the SteepleCats scored three runs in the first inning.
Losing pitcher Geoff Mosseau walked Mason Hall and John Monti to open the inning. After Jeremy Lea struck out, Charles Middleton doubled to plate Hall. Thomas Gavello's RBI single scored Monti and Middleton came home on Jon Kozarian's sacrifice fly.
The rest of the night, pitchers on both teams put zeroes up on the scoreboard.
The SteepleCats were coming off a 1-0 victory over Vermont on July 4. In that game, Logan Willeman held the Mountaineers scoreless over the first five innings, giving up three hits and a walk, while striking out 4. Kaleb Sophy got the win and is 2-0. He went the final four innings, not giving up a run and only allowing two hits, while striking out two.
Mason Hull, in only his fourth game, hit a solo home run in the seventh, which was the only run of the game. It was the Missouri State product's first homer of the season.
The SteepleCats are off until Thursday, when they'll play two games at Winnipesaukee. North Adams will be at Keene Friday, at North Shore Saturday and at Sanford Sunday. Manager Mike Dailey's team returns home next Monday against Vermont.