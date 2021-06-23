LACONIA, N.H. — Missed opportunities cost the North Adams SteepleCats on Wednesday night.
The SteepleCats were outscored 7-0 over the final 6 1/2 innings as host Winnipesaukee beat North Adams.
It was the runs not scored by North Adams that gave the players and coaching staff something to think about on the long ride back from Laconia.
After all, the Cats had chances to get back in the game. They left the bases loaded in each of the last three innings, but did not score a run.
North Adams got all of its runs in the third inning.
SteepleCats starter Noah Niznik did not get out of the first inning, giving up five earned runs on six hits in 2/3 of an inning. After a scoreless second, the SteepleCats bounced back to take the lead.
Manager Mike Dailey's crew sent 10 batters to the plate and scored six runs on five hits. Hayden Gilliland hit a one-out, solo home run, his first of the season. After Lucas Donlan reached on an error, he was forced at second on a grounder by Matt Shilling. Jeremy Lea was hit by a pitch from starter Bryan Pazulski and Shilling scored on Thomas Gavello's single.
The next batter was Charles Middleton, and he belted a three-run homer — his first of the summer — to make it 5-5. Justin Murray came on to relieve Pazulski and gae up the go-ahead run on a single by Justin Grech.
SteepleCats reiever Vincenzo Zappulla, who relieved Niznik in the first, gave up two runs in the home third. Kevin Catrine had an RBI single to tie the score, while Kohl Abrams' sacrifice fly gave Winnipesaukee the lead for keeps.
North Adams is off until Friday, when they travel to Upper Valley.
North Adams 006 000 000 — 6 9 5
Winnipesaukee 502 104 00x — 12 18 1
Niznik 2/3, Zappulla 2 2/3,Morr 1 2/3, Lovrich 3 and Lea. Pazulski 2 2/3, Murray 3 1/3, Kirk 1, Anibal 1, McNiff 1 and Marrero. W — Murray (2-1). L — Zappulla (0-1). 2B — W: Abrams, Vergantino, Marrero 2. HR — NA: Middleton (1), Gilliand (1). W: Johnson (4), Overton (2). T — 3:27. A — 231.