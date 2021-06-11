PITTSFIELD — Grant Nicholson said his object was to throw a good game in the second game of Thursday's twi-night doubleheader. That it helped the Pittsfield Suns earn a split was a byproduct of what was an outstanding performance.
The left-handed pitcher, who redshirted at Kansas State this past season, held Nashua to one hit in five innings of shutout baseball, striking out nine as the Suns beat the Silver Knights 4-0 in the finale of Thursday's doubleheader. In the opener, Nashua scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning en route to a 6-3 victory.
"It's like I do what I have to do, don't put too much pressure on yourself," said Nicholson. "Just go out there and execute all my pitches, and I was able to do that."
With the split, Pittsfield maintains second place in the Futures League Standings. The Suns are 8-5 and trail league-leading Brockton (8-3) by a game. Vermont (7-5) is a half-game behind the Suns.
The Suns struck early on a two-run, two-out double by Seth Werchan in the second inning. The double scored Jackson Appel who had walked and Sean McLeod who was hit on a 3-2 pitch from losing pitcher Nick Remy.
Those runs came after Nicholson pitched himself out of a jam in the top of the second. Nicholson struck out Nate Goranson and Nick Perkins before walking Sam LaChance, allowing Joe Muzio to reach on a fielders choice and then walking Mike Maher to load the bases. The next hitter was Ben Jerome, who hit the ball into the hole between first and second. Suns first baseman Mike Graves made a play going toward second and threw to shortstop Alex Aguila, who tagged second to force Maher for the third out.
Nicholson gave up a leadoff single to Noah Lucier, but retired the next nine hitters in a row. He struck out the final five batters he faced.
"To be able to work in and out of that situation, it builds not only yourself for that entire game, but builds character for the rest of your career," Nicholson said. "I was able to make some adjustments in the third that settled me down, and I was on cruise control for the last three.
"It was definitely a big confidence booster."
It was Nicholson's fourth appearance and second start for the Suns. For Thorbahn, it was not only his Pittsfield debut but it was his 2021 debut. The 6-foot-3 freshman redshirted at Northeastern this season and never threw a pitch in a game. He came on in the sixth inning and after Pat Casserly reached on a leadoff error by third baseman Cam Johnson, Thorbahn set the side down in order. He came back in the seventh and struck out the side.
"I was definitely a little nervous. I hadn't pitched all year. I redshirted and I hurt my arm in the fall, so this was the first time I was really out on the mound in a while. I was just happy to be out there," Thorbahn said. "Just being able to get my curveball over and throw early strikes was definitely the biggest thing."
In the opener, the Suns, who beat Worcester Wednesday night at Wahconah Park, battled back from a 2-0, first-inning deficit. The Suns scored a run in the fifth on base hits by Nate Cormier and Brendan Jones. Jones got the RBI for driving in Cormier from second.
In the sixth, Jake Blinstrub hit his seventh double of the season, placing the ball just inside the bag at first. Blinstrub went to third on a ground out by Mike Gervasi for the second out. Jake Miller came up and got his first hit as a Sun, grounding the ball into left field for a single. Blinstrub trotted home and the game was tied. It didn't stay that way for long.
Ian Donahue, the second of three Pittsfield pitchers in the opener, walked leadoff hitter Noah Lucier and plunked Craig Corliss with a pitch. That ended Donahue's night in favor of left hander Avery Mosseau, who was to face lefty hitter Kyle Hannon.
Hannon dropped down a bunt that Miller fielded but threw high for an error that loaded the bases. Casserly followed that up with a two-run single to right and when Lucas Carmichael then hit a two-run single to center, the game had gone from being tied to having the Suns down 6-2.
With one out in the home ninth, former Mount Greylock player Cole Wojtkowski worked a walk with one out. Wojtkowski stole second and came around to score on Jones' ground out. First baseman Sam LaChance let the ball get away from him after the out, which allowed Wojtkowski to score. Caleb Shpur hit an infield single, but Blinstrub lined to left to end the game.
Wojtkowski was 0 for 2 in his Suns debut. The ex-Mountie just graduated from Salisbury School and will spend the summer with the Suns before heading off to Bryant College to play baseball this fall.
He said the last time he called Pittsfield home for baseball, he was playing in Pittsfield's North Little League.
"It was great though. It was my first taste of college pitching," Wojtkowski said. "I struggled a little bit, but I'm starting to get used to it. The first at-bat, to get the nerves out. After that, I kind of settled in and started seeing the ball a little better.
"I love being back in Pittsfield, too. It's always a great time playing here."
The Suns will play at New Britain Friday night for the start of a home-and-home series. Izaiya Mestre (1-0) will pitch for the Suns Friday. He threw the opener against the Bees and held them scoreless on one hit and one walk in six innings, while striking out nine. When the Suns return to Wahconah Park for a 6:05 p.m. start on Saturday, Christian Womble (1-1) will take the mound for the Suns.