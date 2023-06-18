SteepleCats drop 2 games, extend losing streak to 10

NORTH ADAMS — Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once said “It gets late early out there.”
While the North Adams SteepleCats may only be wrapping up their second week of NECBL play, there can be no doubt, it’s getting late in the season too early for them.
“We have three division games this week, so it’s an opportunity to make up some ground,” SteepleCats manager Ryan Abel said, after his team dropped a two-night doubleheader (both games were 7-innings) to the Upper Valley Nighthawks Sunday, for their ninth and 10th consecutive losses.