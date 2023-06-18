<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

SteepleCats drop 2 games, extend losing streak to 10

Kyle Hannon catches ball

Steeplecats' Kyle Hannon catches an infield fly ball hit by Mystic's Caleb Shpur during a game at Joe Wolfe Field in North Adams on Thursday. On Sunday, Hannon and the 'Cats struggled, losing two games in a doubleheader.

 GILLIAN JACOBS — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — Baseball Hall of Famer Yogi Berra once said “It gets late early out there.”

While the North Adams SteepleCats may only be wrapping up their second week of NECBL play, there can be no doubt, it’s getting late in the season too early for them.

“We have three division games this week, so it’s an opportunity to make up some ground,” SteepleCats manager Ryan Abel said, after his team dropped a two-night doubleheader (both games were 7-innings) to the Upper Valley Nighthawks Sunday, for their ninth and 10th consecutive losses.

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at hherman@berkshireeagle.com or

413-496-6253.

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all