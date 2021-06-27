NORTH ADAMS — North Adams SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey celebrated his birthday on Saturday. His team made it a Happy Birthday indeed.
The SteepleCats had one huge inning, scoring seven runs in the fifth, to beat North Shore 8-4 at Joe Wolfe Field.
North Adams scored seven runs in the fifth inning on four hits. The big hit of that inning was Charles Middleton's grand slam. It was the University of the Pacific product's second home run of the season. North Adams also got a solo home run from Thomas Gavello in the seventh inning.
The SteepleCats got quality relief efforts by Richard Alexy and Jake Cubbler. The two of them combined to throw five shutout innings of relief. Alexy got credit for the victory.
The SteepleCats will look to extend their winning streak to a season-long three games if they can beat Upper Valley tonight at Joe Wolfe Field. North Adams is off Tuesday and will host Winnipesaukee on Wednesday.
