Danbury hangs a tough loss on the SteepleCats

NORTH ADAMS — There is a classic blues tune by Albert King entitled "Born Under a Bad Sign." The coaching staff and players of the North Adams SteepleCats might be excused if they think that song is their walk-up music.
"We got ourselves in good positions again today. I don't know if the baseball gods aren't with us, but it felt like we were hitting the ball hard early in the game and getting outs," North Adams manager Ryan Abel said after his team dropped a 5-3 decision to Danbury Friday night at Joe Wolfe Field.