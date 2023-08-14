<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Norwich wins first-ever Futures League baseball title as the longest season comes to an end

mound visit

The Norwich Sea Unicorns holds a meeting on the mound at Wahconah Park earlier this season. Norwich won the Futures League championship.

 MARC J. WRZESINSKI — EAGLE CORRESPONDENT

For only the third time, a relative newbie has won the Futures League postseason championship.

Norwich, the top-seeded team in the four-team playoff, knocked off Vermont 2-1 in a one-game, winner-take-all playoff game Sunday night in Norwich, Conn.

Rainy conditions forced the league to spread out its playoffs, and that caused the championship game to be a winner-take-all contest.

Mark Capell, a relief pitcher from Yale who was a late pickup by the Sea Unicorns, was the second of four Norwich pitchers and he got the victory.

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

