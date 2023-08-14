Norwich wins first-ever Futures League baseball title as the longest season comes to an end

For only the third time, a relative newbie has won the Futures League postseason championship.
Norwich, the top-seeded team in the four-team playoff, knocked off Vermont 2-1 in a one-game, winner-take-all playoff game Sunday night in Norwich, Conn.
Rainy conditions forced the league to spread out its playoffs, and that caused the championship game to be a winner-take-all contest.
Mark Capell, a relief pitcher from Yale who was a late pickup by the Sea Unicorns, was the second of four Norwich pitchers and he got the victory.