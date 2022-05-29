PITTSFIELD — Westfield was a step ahead of Pittsfield in each half of the weekend's home-and-home series, topping the Suns 14-3 at Wahconah Park on Sunday.
The Starfires scored five runs in the top of the second and never looked back. Luca Giallongo, Jackson Hornung and Patrick D'Amico each connected on three hits for the visitors.
Hornung led the game with three RBI and No. 5 hitter Daniel Burnett added two more. The Starfires stay perfect on the year with a record of 4-0.
No. 3 hitter Drew Metzdorf and No. 6 hitter Taylor Gaspar each had two hits for Pittsfield. Starting pitcher Christian Marchbanks struck out three batters in three innings of work.
———
Westfield 052 012 4 — 14 10 0
Pittsfield 001 110 0 — 3 5 4
Hummer (4), Alonso (3) and Hornung. Marchbanks (3), Henry (3), DiMassimo (1) and N/A. W — Hummer. L — Marchbanks.
Westfield 15, Pittsfield 2
WESTFIELD — Westfield catcher Nolan Florence launched two home runs and the Starfires ran away with a home win over Pittsfield on Saturday.
The Starfires scored three runs in the first and three more in the fourth before an eight-run fifth inning sealed the deal. Ryan Donahue tossed five-plus innings for Westfield, striking out six batters while walking seven in the win.
Drew Metzdorf knocked a pair of doubles and was responsible for two of Pittsfield's four hits. Left fielder Austin Rachiele was 1 for 4 with a run scored. Through three games, Rachiele leads the Suns (1-2) with a .417 batting average.
Westfield sits in first of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League standings with a record of 3-0.