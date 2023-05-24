Ryan LaPierre throws six strong innings as the Pittsfield Suns roll to a season-opening win

PITTSFIELD — The weather kept it from being an absolutely perfect opening night for the Pittsfield Suns.
A late-afternoon rainstorm and temperatures in the low 50s kept the Wahconah Park crowd down for an opener, but that didn’t seem to bother the Suns.
Ryan LaPierre threw six strong innings for the Suns, giving up only four hits and striking out six, while his offense backed him up in a big way as the Suns beat defending Futures League champion Nashua 13-3, in a game stopped in the seventh by the 10-run rule.
“It’s awesome” to get the first win at home,...