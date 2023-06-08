<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suns rise early, beat Norwich in matinee game

PITTSFIELD — When Pittsfield Suns manager Chad Shade arrived to take over the team, the Suns went into a little bit of a skid.

The first-year manager and his players can see the light at the end of that tunnel after the Suns beat Norwich 11-8 Thursday morning.

"We've been struggling offensively lately, so we kind of dialed in, stayed gritty and tried to get runs every inning," said Suns catcher Derek Paris, "and that's what we did."

In fact, the Suns scored runs in seven of their eight innings, taking the lead for keeps when Cedric Rose scored an unearned...

Modal

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

Tags

Sportswriter-Columnist

Howard Herman is a sports columnist at The Berkshire Eagle. The dean of full-time sportswriters in Western Mass., he has been with the Eagle since 1988, and is a member of the New England Baseball and Basketball Hall of Fame.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all