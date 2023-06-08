Suns rise early, beat Norwich in matinee game

PITTSFIELD — When Pittsfield Suns manager Chad Shade arrived to take over the team, the Suns went into a little bit of a skid.
The first-year manager and his players can see the light at the end of that tunnel after the Suns beat Norwich 11-8 Thursday morning.
"We've been struggling offensively lately, so we kind of dialed in, stayed gritty and tried to get runs every inning," said Suns catcher Derek Paris, "and that's what we did."
In fact, the Suns scored runs in seven of their eight innings, taking the lead for keeps when Cedric Rose scored an unearned...