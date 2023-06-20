Evan Blake homers in his Futures League debut, Pittsfield Suns beat league-leading Vermont in doubleheader opener

PITTSFIELD — One pitch helped the Pittsfield Suns end a frustrating losing streak.
Recent Taconic graduate Evan Blake, in his second Futures League at-bat, hit the first pitch he saw in the fifth inning over the wall in left-center field. The two-run home run put the Suns on top of league-leading Vermont. The Suns added four in the sixth and reliever Connor Grotyohann set the Lake Monsters down without a run over the final two innings in a 6-1 win.
The victory ended the Suns' four-game losing streak and it stopped a six-game Lake Monsters winning streak dead in its tracks.
"That's awesome, especially against a good team," Pittsfield starting pitcher Ryan LaPierre said. LaPierre gave up one run on five hits in five innings of work to pick up the victory.
"It's good to get that one," he said, "and hopefully get some momentum."
A lot of the momentum was supplied by the right-handed hitting of Blake. He popped to second on the 11th pitch of his first at-bat in the third inning. His AB in the fifth turned the game around.
Jack Ryan led off with a single, was forced at second on a grounder off the bat of Jake Millan, who in turn was forced at second by Matt Thorson. Blake came up and saw a fastball he liked from University of Virginia-commit Patric Menk, and sent it over the wall at the 377-foot mark in left-center field and into the trees.
"It was a first-pitch fastball. He grooved me right down the middle," said Blake. "Oh yeah, I got it pretty good. I was waiting for it."
Blake, who was the designated hitter in the first game, was all smiles.
"It was a great feeling" running around the bases, he said. "It was cool. There were definitely chills."
"Obviously we need to get the bats going," Suns manager Chad Shade said. "Ev had an awesome first at-bat. He was fouling off some pitches. It got down to a 3-2 count, and he was on [Menk]. Obviously, he put it together with that second at-bat.
"That was huge for us, getting us on the board. It picked up the rest of the guys and gave us confidence."
LaPierre did his part in giving the Suns confidence. The Westfield State right hander went the first five innings, giving up one run on five hits. He walked two, struck out three and retired the final four hitters he faced.
But it was a ground ball in the first inning that turned things around for the Suns.
Vermont's Tommy Martin led off with a single and LaPierre walked Kyle McCausland on four pitches. Antonio Perrotta came up and worked the count full. On the eighth pitch of the at-bat, he hit a grounder toward the hole up the middle. Suns shortstop Jimmy King fielded the ball, stepped on second and threw to first for the double play. The next Vermont hitter, Logan Keller, grounded to Matt Ryan at third to end the inning.
While the home run pushed the Suns into the lead, it was that double play that gave LaPierre confidence and by extension, the team.
"That really got me going," said LaPierre. "The defense was great all day, making plays behind me, so that's always easy to come in, fill up the zone and knowing I have full faith that my guys are going to have my back."
In five innings, LaPierre faced 20 hitters and threw 43 strikes out of 75 pitches. He struck out Jake Gaudreau to end the fourth, and then retired Andrew Noland, Martin and McCausland in order to wrap up the fifth.
"The fastball and the changeup [were working] for sure. Me and J.R. [catcher Jack Ryan] established early-on that was going to be our approach, and it just worked out."
———
Vermont 001 000 0 — 1 6 0
Pittsfield 000 024 x — 6 5 0
Patric Menk 5, Sean Gamble 0, Geordan Jackson Murphy and Jake Gaudreau. Ryan LaPierre 5, Connor Grotyohann 2 and Jack Ryan. W — LaPierre (2-1). L — Menk (0-2). Sv. — Grotyohann (1). HR — P: Evan Blake (1). T — 1:36.