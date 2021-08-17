BURLINGTON, Vt. — The Pittsfield Suns made a statement Tuesday night. If regular-season champion Vermont is going to double up with the postseason title, the Lake Monsters are going to have to go through Wahconah Park.
Three different Suns players, including former Taconic standout Anton Lazits, homered as the Suns rolled over Vermont 10-2, in the first-game of the best-of-three championship series.
Gage Feeney and two relievers held the Lake Monsters to a pair of solo home runs by Brian Schaub.
Game 2 in the series will be tonight at the ballpark on Wahconah Street in Pittsfield. The first pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.
The win was the third straight for the Suns against the Lake Monsters, as the Sons of Matt Gedman needed to sweep a two-game set in Burlington at the end of the regular season to clinch second place in the standings. That gave the Suns home field in the semifinals, and they used it to their advantage, winning Game 3 Monday night at home to reach the championship.
Lazits, the Columbia University commit, had come into the game in a 1-for-11 skid, and was retired in his first two at-bats. The third time turned things around for him and he plated what proved to be the winning run.
Caleb Shpur struck out to open the top of the sixth inning and Billy Minett singled to center. Lazits, Pittsfield’s No. 9 hitter, worked the count to 3-1, and then ripped an RBI double to left, scoring Minett and making it 3-0. The Lake Monsters got no closer.
Lazits put an exclamation point on his night in the ninth inning. Nate Cormier led off with a single and reliever George Goldstein walked Cole Wojtkowski, who had come into the game in the bottom of the seventh for defense at second base. After Minett lined out, Lazits hit a 2-1 pitch from Goldstein deep into the night over the wall in left field. It was an All-Berkshire, three-run blast, that accounted for runs 8, 9 and 10. Lazits finished the night 2 for 4 with a run scored and four runs batted in.
Cabot Maher and Jack Thorbahn also homered for the Suns. Maher hit a leadoff homer in the third inning that made it 2-0. Thorbahn came up with Jack Cooney and Maher on base in the seventh inning and belted a Leif Bigelow pitch over the wall for a three-run home run. Thorbahn was 1 for 3 with four RBI. Vermont starter Francis Ferguson, who did not get out of the second inning, hit Thorbahn with the bases loaded, forcing in Cooney with the night’s first run.
While the Suns were putting on an offensive show, Feeney and relievers Jackson Atwood and Avery Mosseau held Vermont in check.
Feeney, who pitched five shutout innings in an 8-0 win in Burlington in the regular season’s penultimate game, threw five more shutout innings Tuesday night. He gave up two infield singles and walked four, while striking out two. The late addition to the Pittsfield lineup has been a clutch performer.
———
Pittsfield 101 001 313 — 10 8 1
Vermont 000 001 010 — 2 4 0
Feeney 5, Atwood 2 2/3, Mosseau 1 1/3 and Minett. Ferguson 1 1/3, Reed 3 2/3 Bigelow 2, Harvey-Giroux 0, Goldstein 1 1/3, Parent 2/3 and Pettit. W — Feeney (1-0). L — Ferguson (0-1). 2B — P: Lazits. HR — P: Maher (1), Thorbahn (2), Lazits (1). V: Schaub 2 (2). SB — P: Cormier. V: Favretto. LOB — P 10. V 11. T — 3:24. A — 1,576.