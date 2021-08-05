PITTSFIELD — Sitting 3 1/2 games behind first-place Vermont with a week left in the regular season, the Pittsfield Suns had some work to do.
They checked off a big box at Wahconah Park on Thursday night, 15-11.
Christian Womble went five innings and allowed one earned run, Nate Cormier went 4 for 4 with four runs scored out of the No. 9 hole and the Suns hung crooked number after crooked number on the scoreboard. Womble struck out five to earn the win that moved Pittsfield to 33-23. Vermont is 37-22.
Ryan LaPierre pitched 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two, and Ryan Langford earned the save by striking out the lone batter he faced in the ninth.
Vermont had scored twice in the ninth and had the bases loaded before manager Matt Gedman turned to his closer to finish things off.
Cormier doubled twice in the game, giving him nine on the season. Pittsfield also got a homer from Mike Gervasi, who finished 2 for 3 with 2 RBI and reached base four times. Brendan Jones doubled as one of his three hits and finished with 5 RBI. Jack Thorbahn had two hits for Pittsfield as well.
The Suns trailed 3-0 after one inning, and committed five errors in the game, but Jake Blinstrub doubled in a run and then scored in the second to draw within one. In the third, Cormier led off with a single to left field and Jones singled in two runs to take the lead.
Pittsfield is back in action at Wahconah Park tonight against the Brockton Rox, who lost Thursday to drop to 31-24 in third place.