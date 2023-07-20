It's been anything but sunny for Pittsfield's Futures League baseball team as the Suns lose another game to weather

PITTSFIELD — In a grocery store, a dozen is a good number. For the Pittsfield Suns, not so much.
Because of unplayable conditions in the outfield coupled with late afternoon rain and the forecast for more, the Suns’ Tuesday night game with the Brockton Rox was postponed.
It marked the 12th time this season a Suns game had been suspended or postponed because of inclement weather or unplayable conditions due to heavy rains in the days before a game.
Tuesday’s postponement, which will be made up later in the year, marked the eighth time the Suns had lost a home date...