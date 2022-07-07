PITTSFIELD — Don’t look now, but the Pittsfield Suns have started another winning streak.
The Suns scored early and often Thursday night, and beat Westfield 12-4, for their third win in a row. It is the third time this summer the Suns have won as many as three games, but the last such streak came June 16-18.
“It’s been awesome. The bats have been firing. The bullpen has been really good. The starters have been really good,” said Suns center fielder Caleb Shpur. “Everything seems to be clicking right now.”
The win ended Westfield’s three-game winning streak.
After a walk-off win over league-leading Vermont July 4 and a run-rule victory over Worcester Wednesday, the Suns came close to their second run-rule win in as many games. A five-run eighth inning gave the Suns an eight-run margin, and when Gunnar Johnson grounded out to Robbie Burnett to end the game, Pittsfield had its streak.
“We’re rolling right now,” said left fielder Brennan Hyde, whose solo home run in the fourth inning keyed a rally that broke the game open. “We’re going to definitely carry this momentum into the second half of the season, and hope to make the playoffs.”
After Thursday night’s games, the Suns remain in sixth place in the eight-team Futures League. But manager Kevin Donati’s team is currently only a game out of one of the four playoff spots, and only two games behind red-hot Nashua. The Silver Knights have won nine straight. One of those nine wins was Saturday’s walk-off victory over the Suns.
Pittsfield took command of Thursday’s game in the fourth inning. It all started when Hyde hit a 1-0 pitch from Westfield starter Alex Perez over the wall behind the left-field bullpens. It broke a 3-3 tie.
“I was just going up there hunting for a fastball. The first pitch was a ball,” the outfielder from Nichols College said. “I figured he’d throw me another one. He threw one inside and I just turned on it.”
The next batter was Derek Paris, who worked a walk. Then Bo Bramer singled to left, and in a good bit of baserunning, Paris went around to third. The ball was in front of him all the way and Nate Lincoln was too deep to make a throw to third. After Bramer stole his second base of the game, Shpur’s infield single plated Paris.
Shpur stole second, then Drew Metzdorf came up and hit what looked like it would be a bases-clearing double down the left-field line. Third baseman Pat D’Amico caught the liner, robbing Metzdorf of extra bases. That was enough for Westfield manager Kyle Dembrowski, who brought Justin Emanuel in from the pen.
Emanuel walked Burnett on a 3-2 pitch and Anton Lazits brought home Bramer with a sacrifice fly. Christian Limon ended the rally with a liner to first.
Pittsfield starter Brett Dunham had given up three runs but only one earned over his first four innings. He gave up three hits and three walks, striking out two. But when the right hander hit Jackson Hornung with a 3-2 pitch to lead off the fifth, Donati made the call to the bullpen for Ross Dexter.
All the UMass Lowell righty did was strike out Noah Campanelli, get Johnson on a Top-10 play candidate diving catch by Shpur in center field, and then Brendan Jones grounded to Limon at first to end the inning.
Dexter ended up going three innings, giving up no runs on two hits. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out three, improving his record to 4-0.
“We were expecting four to five out of [Dunham] and then we were planning on Ross going in and giving us a lengthy relief outing. It worked out,” said Donati. “His fastball, slider [were working]. Throwing his slider in any count really helps. He did a great job today.”
Oh and about that catch by Shpur. It was just one of many stellar defensive plays turned in by the Suns.
“Once it gets past a certain time, it gets a little tough to see,” Shpur said. “I’m lucky the ball stayed low enough where I could see it the whole time. I got a good jump on it. I knew Hyde [in left] had my back if I missed it.”
It was one of several outstanding defensive plays made by Pittsfield fielders. In the sixth, D’Amico led off with a sinking liner to right that Bramer ran a long way and made a diving grab on. Burnett at second base also made two quality stabs on line drives that seemed poised for getting into the right-center field gap.
Burnett also helped his team offensively, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. He hit a solo home run in the sixth inning, his third of the season. That one was another no-doubter as it landed in the right-field bleachers.
Sean McGee was 3 for 5 with two RBI, while Lazits went 1 for 2 but scored a run and drove in two. Lazits’ RBI single in the first inning extended his hitting streak to four games. Shpur’s RBI double in the third inning extended his hitting streak to seven games. The Endicott College Division III All-American is hitting 13 for 26 on the streak, and is now hitting .415.
