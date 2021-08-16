PITTSFIELD — For the first time ever, the Pittsfield Suns are going to the Futures League championship series. They had to climb a pretty big mountain to do so.
Joel Lara’s three-run home run was the highlight of a six-run sixth inning that turned a four-run deficit into a two-run lead. And when Stephen Quigley struck out Erick Ramirez to finish his fifth inning of relief, the Suns had come all the way back to beat the Brockton Rox 8-6 and clinch the semifinal series two games to one.
“It’s so awesome,” Pittsfield left fielder Jack Cooney said. “We talked two days ago and you asked me what we were going to do. I told you we weren’t out. We hit the ball a little bit better. We fielded a little bit better. Stephen Quigley pitched his [butt] off. We kind of put it together tonight, and I think we’re rolling into the championship series.”
The Suns will head to Burlington, Vt., for a Tuesday night Game 1 of the championship series against the Vermont Lake Monsters. The Lake Monsters eliminated Worcester 2 games to none on Sunday night, and had Monday off.
The first and third games of the series are scheduled for Burlington. Game 2 will be played at Wahconah Park, and it will be the last home game of 2021.
“Oh, 100 percent,” said right fielder Jake Blinstrub, when he was asked if this was the most incredible win of 2021. “It just shows how much fight we have. Everyone that comes into Pittsfield doesn’t like coming, and we show them why. It was just incredible. Shoutout to Coach Geddy and all of them.”
However this season turns out, the bottom of the sixth inning will go down in Pittsfield Suns lore. It didn’t start well for the Suns when Jack Thorbahn looked at strike three from reliever Eddie Curley. Curley, who pitched two shutout innings of relief in Brockton’s 6-2 Game 1 win on Saturday, gave up consecutive singles to Mike Gervasi, Nate Cormier, Caleb Shpur and Anton Lazits. Shpur and Lazits each drove in a run, cutting a 6-2 deficit to 6-4.
Brockton manager Mike Garza made a pitching change from the left hander Curley to right hander Avery Mabe, who came on to face Lara.
Lara saw a first-pitch ball, then two strikes. On the 1-2 count, the outfielder from Franklin Pierce got all of it and pulled the ball into the Suns bullpen for a three-run home run. The 1,207 fans at Wahconah Park went wild.
“I wasn’t trying to be a hero, just go into it and be a soldier. I knew to go one bat at a time so I was trying to stay as relaxed as possible,” said Lara. “Early in the series I was missing fastballs. This time, I sat on a fastball. I got the fastball and capitalized. Oh, right away [he thought it was gone]. I hit it, and I was like oh my God, it’s gone.”
“It was a no doubter,” said Cooney, who was in the on-deck circle. “If you look back at the replay, I flicked my bat up. I knew it was gone. The whole game was different from there on.”
Pittsfield got a sixth run as Cooney singled, Blinstrub walked and Thorbahn got an infield single on a bad hop to shortstop Luca Danos, which plated Cooney with the sixth run.
That put the game into the hands of Quigley.
“I was told I would probably go in the sixth and go two innings, and then go play second base after,” the Wheaton College product said. “I was feeling good and if we could come back and win and save some pitching, I’ll go all the way.”
Quigley, who got the save in Game 2 Sunday night, gave up two unearned runs when the Rox had runners on second and third and one out for J.P. Olson. The Suns had the infield in and Olson hit it right to Cormier at short. But Cormier bounced the throw home for the error that scored both Nick Mistone and Jacob Studley to make it 6-2.
The six-run sixth for Pittsfield took the sting out of the error and Cormier erased all doubt one inning later. Pat Roche led off with a single to left. Ramirez came up and hit a rocket that Cormier snagged out of the air, robbing Ramirez of a hit. Roche was easily doubled up at first, and Tommy Lapham lined out to Thorbahn at first to end the inning.
“They play until the game is over. The character those guys have in that room, the amount of care they have for each other is remarkable,” manager Matt Gedman said. “No matter what the score is, they keep playing. No one is going to tell them the game is over until the last out. It looked gloomy there in the sixth. The first guy strikes out, then it’s barrel, barrel, barrel, barrel. Then Joel comes up and hits a three-run bomb.”
Quigley, meanwhile, gave up a leadoff double to Luca Danos in the eighth inning but stranded him at third. In the ninth, Roche hit a two-out double and was left at second when Ramirez lost an eight-pitch battle with Quigley. It was the reliever’s eighth strikeout of the night.
What was working for the reliever?
“Command. I don’t think I walked anybody,” he said. “I was keeping them guessing, mixing my pitches and keeping them off-balance. They had some hits, but I worked around them.”
In five innings of relief, Quigley gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out eight. Fifty-six of his 82 pitches were for strikes.
Pittsfield starter Jack Mullen made one bad pitch in four innings. It was the first pitch to Ben Rounds in the third inning, and the Harvard product hit it over the wall in left-center field, scoring Jacob Studley ahead of him. That made the score 4-2 at that point.
The Suns head to Burlington in the morning, and Gedman said Gage Feeney will get the ball. Feeney threw five innings of no-run and three-hit baseball in an 8-0 win over the Lake Monsters in the penultimate regular season game of 2021.
———
Brockton 022 002 000 — 6 14 0
Pittsfield 200 006 00x — 8 13 1
Snook 4 1/3, Curley 1, Mabe 1 1/3, Wiltse 1 1/3 and Olson. Mullen 4, Quigley 5 and Gervasi. W — Quigley (1-0). L — Mabe (0-1). 2B — B: Danos, Ramirez. P: Gervasi. 3B — P: Cooney. HR — B: Rounds (1). P: Lara (1). SB — P: Lara. CS — P: Lara. LOB — B 11, P 8. T — 3:09. A — 1,207.