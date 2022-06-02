PITTSFIELD — The five-game losing streak that the Pittsfield Suns ended Thursday night was not erased by the victory.
It would, however, be fair to say that the 5-1 win over New Britain at Wahconah Park had the Suns playing more like the team manager Kevin Donati thought they would be than the one that scuffled over the first seven games of the season.
"It feels good to have the [new] boys in town," Donati said. "The energy was up. It felt good walking into the clubhouse, music playing. The energy was up and guys were ready to play ball."
The Suns had five players in the starting lineup making their season debuts for the Suns. David Bedrosian, who plays for Pomona-Pitzer, was 2 for 5 with two runs scored and a run batted in. Brock Mercado, who just arrived from UNC-Asheville, was behind the plate, and called a game where starting pitcher Tim Cianciolo threw six scoreless innings and struck out a Futures League-career high nine batters. Four Pittsfield hurlers combined to hold the Bees to a run on seven hits.
"I hope so," said Cianciolo, when asked if this is the Suns team fans should see the rest of the summer. "We got a bunch of guys back. We had pitchers hitting before, so it's nice to win a nice one at home too."
It was a homecoming for New Britain acting manager Matt Gedman. Gedman, who managed the Suns for five years and coached for two before that, moved to the staff of the Bees under manager Donnie McKillop due to responsibilities at Trinity College in Hartford, Conn., where Gedman is an assistant baseball and hockey coach. But since McKillop was away due to family obligations, Gedman was the man in charge.
Gedman did get a nice round of applause when he was introduced before the game.
Cianciolo was the story Thursday night. The right hander from UMass Boston, who has now recovered from surgery on a torn labrum suffered during the 2021 summer with the Suns, was on point from the first pitch. He retired the side on 10 pitches in the first inning, pitched out of jams in the second, third and sixth, but put six zeroes up on the Wahconah scoreboard.
"I tore my labrum on the mound here last year, so for me it was a little emotional to come back and throw here," Cianciolo said. "It felt good to be back."
He ended up throwing 92 pitches, 64 of them for strikes. The nine strikeouts he recorded Thursday were the most he had in his one-plus years with the Suns. He struck out six in the season opener at Nashua on May 26, and his Futures League high-water mark was eight in a game against Nashua last June 17.
"I felt like everything was working," he said. "Brock called a really good game, so shoutout to him. I felt like all three pitches were working."
Mercado and his Asheville teammate Robbie Burnette were both in the lineup on their first day with the team. Burnette played second base.
The catcher, who hit .308 in 39 at-bats for UNC-Asheville, had nothing but praise for the job the Suns' starter did.
"From my baseball knowledge and I saw Tim in the bullpen, I'm like 'this kid is pretty good and he's got some good stuff,'" Mercado said. "I can work with him very well. He was like lights out tonight. He got everything down. Even when he was in a tough situation there with second and third, he got through it.
"He did a great job tonight."
That tough situation came in the second inning. New Britain's Craig Corliss led off with a double to left and Keegan O'Connor walked. Cianciolo got Sammy Smith looking and Luke Lappe swinging, before Jackson Petersen flied to returning Suns veteran Caleb Shpur in center field to end the threat.
And no, that's not the same Jackson Petersen who played for the 2019 Suns. That Jackson Petersen went to Penn. This Jackson Petersen goes to UConn.
New Britain starter Matt Goehrig held the Suns in check through three innings, leaving runners on third base in the first and third innings. After knocking, the Suns broke through in the fourth.
Bedrosian stroked a 3-2 pitch from Goehrig into left-center field for a double. The newcomer, who plays for former Williams football and baseball standout Frank Pericolosi at Pomona-Pitzer in California, took third on a passed ball and scored on Brennan Hyde's slow roller to second.
Jack Ryan, whose two-run single in the bottom of the ninth inning, walked off an opening-night win for the Suns, tripled to left and Shpur brought him home with a pop-up sacrifice fly. The ball was fielded just behind the dirt infield by shortstop Matthew DeRosa, but DeRosa slipped which gave Ryan a chance to slide home with the run.
Bedrosian hit an RBI single in the fifth and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0. In the sixth, the Suns loaded the bases with two outs. What appeared to be a swinging strike three by Bedrosian was waived off when base umpire Scott Pellerin said reliever Justin Portes balked, and Mercado came home from third base with the fifth run.
New Britain scored against reliever Freddy Mosier as former Suns outfielder Joel Lara singled, stole second and scored on a two-out single by Keegan O'Connor.
The Bees went down 1-2-3 in the ninth against Ross Dexter, with Peterson striking out to end the game.
Pittsfield hits the road for a Friday night game against a Brockton Rox team that fields the sons of former Major League players David Ortiz, Gary Sheffield, Manny Ramirez and Keith Foulke.
The Suns will return to Wahconah Park Saturday for the first game of a home-and-home set against Norwich.