PITTSFIELD — It wasn't so much that the Pittsfield Suns swept a doubleheader on Sunday. It was how they did it.
Javier Rosales hit a walk-off solo home run to give the Suns a 2-1 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters in the nightcap at Wahconah Park. The Lake Monsters had taken a 1-0 lead in the top half of the seventh inning.
In the first game, Christian Womble pitched four pretty strong innings of relief as the Suns beat Vermont 4-3. Ryan Langford, the fourth Pittsfield pitcher, worked out of a bit of a jam in the top of the seventh. Vermont had the go-ahead run on first, but Langford got Brian Hadden to pop to Alex Aguila to end that game.
"That's the one thing I love about this group so much is that they stick with it for the whole game," Suns manager Matt Gedman said after the sweep. "Knock on wood, we haven't been blown out of anything this year. Even when we've been down, guys put together good at-bats. We continue to play defense and continue to play hard.
"Whenever you play like that, you always have a chance to win it late."
It was the fifth doubleheader the Suns have played so far in 2021, and they had split the previous four.
The Suns improve to 18-10 and are now percentage points behind Futures League leader Brockton in the standings. The Rox, who beat New Britain on Sunday are 17-9, and are 0.11 percentage points ahead of the Suns in the standings.
Pittsfield had pulled to within a half-game of the Rox, after beating them 9-5 Saturday night.
Suns 2, Lake Monsters 1
Among all of the happy Pittsfield Suns after Rosales' walk-off home run, probably the two happiest were Rosales and reliever Brett Wozniak.
"It got me off the hook," Wozniak said of the home run. "We always do a great job coming back. Honestly, that's how the game had to end. We weren't really hitting all game. We go down one and our offense comes alive.
"That's how the script was supposed to be written at the end of the day."
Wozniak gave up an infield single to Chris Brown, who just beat the throw by shortstop Nate Cormier. The next batter, Hadden, doubled to left as the ball hooked away from Trent Taylor. But Wozniak got his Kansas State teammate Daniel Carinci to ground to Cole Wojtkowski, who made a nice play and first baseman Jack Thorbahn scooped the ball out of the dirt for the third out.
In the home seventh, Joel Lara worked a walk, and with Appel up, stole second. The throw from catcher Ethan Firestone got into center field and Lara ended up on third.
"There's a few guys on this team, Joel, Taylor, [Seth] Werchan, [Brendan] Jones, [Jack] Cooney, those guys are all green. I never put those guys on red light," said Gedman. "I love the aggressiveness. Those guys are all competing against each other to see who can have the most stolen bases."
Vermont shortstop Noah Granet was shaken up on the play at second but he remained in the game.
Appel then hit a 2-2 pitch deep enough in center to score Lara and tie the game.
Rosales looked at a first-pitch ball, then hit the next one over the fence in center field just to the left of the old football press box. The Suns players gathered around home and celebrated when the Long Beach State product touched home.
"He threw me a heater," said Rosales. "He throws pretty firm. I knew he was going to come after me. I got on top of the fastball and I hit it. I had a good idea it was going to go."
Pittsfield starter Kyle Roche held the Lake Monsters to two hits and no walks in four innings. Wozniak came on in the fifth inning and retired eight of the first nine hitters he faced. That was before giving up the run.
Wozniak struck out four and walked one in his three innings of work to pick up the victory.
"Honestly, just locating the zone. Going in and out, up and down. I got my changeup working, finally," Wozniak said, "and just pounding the zone."
———
Game 2
Vermont 000 000 1 — 1 4 0
Pittsfield 000 000 2 — 2 2 0
One out when winning run scored
Cameron 3, Stewart 1, Panza 1, Miller 1 1/3 and Firestone. Roche 4, Wozniak 3 and Appel. W — Wozniak (2-1). L — Miller (1-1). 2B — V: Hadden. P: Thorbahn. HR — P: Rosales (2). LOB — V 3. P 1. T — 1:38 (10-minute sun delay).
Suns 4, Lake Monsters 3
In the opener, Vermont got a two-run single by Pat DeSalvo to go up 2-0 in the first inning.
The Suns got one run back on Nick Romano's RBI single against starter Tyler Fagler. The Suns chased Fagler in the second.
Seth McLeod led off with a walk, Michael Groves singled and Cole Palis plated McLeod with a double to left. After Cabot Maher struck out, Jake Blinstrub hit a sacrifice fly, putting the Suns up 3-2. Pittsfield made it 4-2 on an infield single by Brendan jones that scored Palis.
Ian Parent came out of the Vermont bullpen and locked up the Pittsfield bats the rest of the way. He faced 13 hitters and retired 12 of them. The only hit over the final four innings was a single by McLeod, but McLeod was erased trying to steal.
Pittsfield reliever David Hagaman made his Wahconah Park debut, relieving Maher in the second. Hagaman waked one but struck out three for his inning of work.
Hagaman gave way to Christian Womble. The Pittsfield resident gave up an RBI single to DeSalvo in the third, but the Lake Monsters could not put any more runs on the board. Womble pitched out of jams in the fourth and sixth innings, leaving runners on in scoring position.
In the seventh, Langford issued a one-out walk to M.J. Metz and a two-out walk to DeSalvo. Hadden popped a 1-2 pitch to short, where Aguila squeezed it and the Suns had the opening win.
———