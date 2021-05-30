The Pittsfield Suns are back on the field for the 2021 season, much to the relief of local baseball fans.
But who were the best to ever play for the Suns?
The all-time roster is based on what number each player wore, not by position. Players on the 2021 Suns were not included. Their season is not yet a month old.
The determination was based, for the most part, by the season-ending rosters that were posted on the Futures League's website. Some Suns players, who spent early parts of a season but weren't on a roster at the season's end might get missed. For that, apologies are sent.
For some players like pitchers Matt Clarkin and Austin Wendt, they were the only players who wore their respective numbers when their respective seasons came to an end.
So, without further ado, here is one writer's look at the best Pittsfield Suns players to wear their numbers.
———
1. Michael RoBards, pitcher — The left-hander from San Diego State played for Jamie Keefe in the Suns' inaugural 2012 season. RoBards, and that is the correct spelling of his last name, went 4-4 with a 2.93 earned-run average for the Suns. He threw 61 1/3 innings, struck out 55 and walked only four. He pitched in 12 games and started 10.
2. Kevin Donati, infielder/outfielder — The former Pittsfield High School and UAlbany product hit .344 in each of his two seasons with the Suns. His 2017 year was outstanding, as he also belted four home runs and drove in 21 runs. He scored 29 runs and stole 19 bases. He also hit an inside-the-park grand slam on July 10. That stands alone in the Suns' record book.
3. Derek Gardella, catcher — Nobody has worn that number since the Rhode Island product aged out of the Futures League. Gardella's best year came in 2015, when he hit .267 for the Suns and made the FCBL's All-Star Game.
4. Matt Cuneo, pitcher — At 5-foot-7, Cuneo might not have looked like an All-Star, but that's exactly what the Babson right-hander turned into. He was 5-2 with a 2.34 ERA as a late-inning reliever, and was named to the 2016 Futures League All-Star Game.
5. Al Zachary, outfielder — The Eastern Connecticut State University product hit .305 with 4 home runs and 34 RBI in 2016. He made the All-Star Game and hit a triple. It was tough to pick against Rob McLam though. McLam, from UMass, played two-plus seasons in Pittsfield and suffered a catastrophic knee injury in year three.
6. Michael Valentin Jr., outfielder — The outfielder from Saint Mary's (Calif.) had an OK year, but he earns his spot because of an heroic pitching performance. Valentin had to pitch the first playoff game against Worcester in 2014, and almost stole the Suns a win. He gave up two unearned runs in 5 2/3 innings. Unfortunately, the Suns bullpen could not hold the early lead.
7. Jack Cooney, outfielder — While Gary Tesch wore the uniform two years and Scott Holzwasser also wore the jersey, the former Taconic High School standout had as good a year as any of them. Early in his season, Cooney was mired in a 2-for-15 slump. But the outfielder, who was a captain at Springfield College with former Suns teammate Chad Shade, finished up with a .261 average, and is back for more in 2021.
8. Drew DeMartino, infielder — The University of Hartford product, who played with the aforementioned Cooney at Taconic, was a FCBL All-Star playing for the Suns. DeMartino then went on to become an NECBL All-Star with the Sanford Mainers. Reliever Austin Hansen came close, and if you count his pro career, might have passed DeMartino. DeMartino hit .295 for the Suns.
9. Matt Morales, infielder — Morales might be the only person on this roster who has played for two Goldklang Group teams. The infielder was drafted by Kansas City in 2017, played parts of three seasons with Royals farm clubs, and then finished the 2019 season with the Saint Paul Saints, a Goldklang club in the independent Northern League.
10. Eric Hamilton, third baseman — The SUNY Oswego product held the Futures League RBI record with 63. He was a 2016 All-Star and pounded out 12 home runs, still a Pittsfield record. He is now a graduate assistant coach at Division II LeMoyne University.
11. Brendan Slattery, catcher — The Manhattan product wore the number for the Suns in their first two years of existence. A .250 hitter in his two seasons, Slattery spent most of his time behind the plate, but also played some at first base.
12. Alex Lagos, reliever — The Bryant right-hander had a team-best eight saves in 2014 and one win. He made the All-Star Team.
13. Frank Crinella, infield — The Merrimack product hit .292 for the 2013 Suns. He was, as baseball scouts like to say, a loud out every time he stepped into the box. After playing in the NECBL, he was drafted by Baltimore and had a brief pro career. He was an All-FCBL player in 2013.
14. Ryan Olmo, outfield — A URI graduate, Olmo also wore No. 8 for the Suns. He fits in at 14 over the likes of Dylan Faircloth and Alex Carusotto. Olmo's best season came in 2013, when he hit .284.
15. Jamin McCann, pitcher — The lefty played two seasons in Pittsfield, putting together a 10-3 lifetime mark on the hill. He was the ace of the Suns staff in 2014, going 7-0 with a 1.54 ERA.
16. Dan Palazzo, catcher — Pittsfield has had a lot of good catchers, and Palazzo is another on the list. He played in 2014 and 2015, with his best season coming in 2014. He hit 3 home runs and drove in 27 while batting .263.
17. John Kinne, third base — The Columbia University graduate played for the Suns in 2013, batting .323. In 164 at-bats, he struck out only 31 times.
18. Chad Shade, outfield — The former PHS standout, whose senior season at Springfield College was cut short by the pandemic, was a double waiting to happen. He had 32 hits and four doubles, and stole 20 bases while being caught four times. He once stole a base in eight consecutive games.
19. Hal Hughes, infield — Hughes started his college career at LSU and is now at Rice. At Wahconah Park, he was as good a defensive infielder as ever wore a Suns uniform. In 193 defensive chances, he made only seven errors. Hughes was the 2017 Futures League defensive player of the year.
———
20. Adam Erkis, pitcher — Erkis played at Vassar, and earns the nod at No. 20 over the likes of Mackenzie Gay and Steve Fleury after going 3-3 with a 3.55 ERA in 2015.
21. Phil Reese, pitcher — The Holy Cross product was a Futures League All-Star in 2014. With the Suns, he edged out Andre Marrero as the best to wear 21, after going 3-1 in 10 starts.
22. Brenden Geary, first baseman — Nobody has worn 22 since Geary's final season in 2015. The University of Maine player hit .254 in 2015 for the Suns. His glove work at first base was solid. He also deserves a spot here because the diamond at Wahconah Park is named for his grandfather, the late Paul Dowd.
23. Mark Coley, outfield — Ryan Deitrich spent two years in Pittsfield and was a quality player in both seasons, but in 2019, Coley was named the Futures League's top pro prospect. He hit .327, had seven home runs and an impressive 1.046 OPS.
24. Ryan Olmo, outfield — Olmo wore both 24 and 8, so he slots in at 24 as well. He made the 2015 Futures League All-Star Game, hitting .274 with 4 homers and 26 RBI. He struck out only 29 times in 175 at-bats in the regular season. He's the only player to get on with two numbers.
25. Steve Dill, catcher — Dill was the only player to ever wear the number 25. He wore it for three seasons, including a Futures League All-Star campaign in 2013, when he hit .395 with 20 RBI. He was also the MVP of the 2013 All-Star Game at Wahconah Park. "It's been awesome," he said after the Suns were eliminated from the playoffs. "It [stinks] that it's over. I just want to thank everyone in Pittsfield for letting me do this for three years." The number 25 has been retired.
26. Jimmy Ricoy, outfield — The UMass-Lowell product played in the 2012 inaugural season, batting .293 with 4 homers and 37 RBI. His longest slump was 0 for 11.
27. Dom Grillo, pitcher — It came down to the URI product or two-year Sun Mike Nocchi. Grillo closed for the Suns in 2015 and had nine saves to go with an 0-5 record. In 23 1/3 innings, he struck out 30 and walked only nine while compiling a 2.31 ERA.
28. Craig Lacey, pitcher — The Westfield native pitched collegiately at Bryant when he showed up in Pittsfield for the 2017 season. The right-hander was 1-2 with a 3.73 ERA and five saves.
29. Brandon Janofsky, infield — The Stony Brook infielder played second and short for the 2017 Suns. He was a pretty good table-setter, batting .270. Seven of his 20 hits were for extra bases.
30. Adam Whitt, pitcher — A 16th-round pick of Houston in 2015, Whitt started his two-year pro career with the Tri-City ValleyCats. In 2013, he was 4-0 with a 2.51 ERA for the Suns. He struck out 43 in 29 2/3 innings and had eight saves. Whitt is out of baseball and working as a golf instructor in Nevada.
31. Nobody had worn it through 2019.
32. Matt Clarkin, pitcher — The former Holy Cross lefty was the only Sun to wear 32. He was 1-2 with a 6.21 ERA in 2019.
33. Austin Dick, pitcher — He came all the way from the University of Nevada and found a place in the Suns' bullpen in 2015. He appeared in 19 games and had a pair of saves.
34. Gage Feeney, pitcher — Feeney started at the University of Maine and transferred to Southern Maine. While doing that, he spent 2017 and 2018 in Pittsfield. He had a 6-1 combined record with a 3.97 ERA.
35. Henry Leake, pitcher — A 2019 Futures League All-Star, the Babson College right hander was a stabilizing force in the bullpen for manager Matt Gedman. Leake gave up only one run (it was earned) in his final 10 appearances of 2019.
36. Max McDowell, pitcher — A right-handed pitcher from Saint Michael's, McDowell came to the 2019 Suns in late July. He pitched in four games, had one start, went 1-0 and had a 1.08 ERA.
37 — Nobody has worn it yet
38. Patrick Sullivan, first base — Arguably the best fielding first baseman in Suns history, the University of Georgia product made only two errors in 212 2/3 innings in the 2018 season. Couple that with a .307 batting average, and one can see why he's the best at No. 38. Sullivan is now a graduate student coach for Hal Hughes' father Pete at Kansas State.
39, Ivan Nunez, infield — The infielder from Southeastern University in Florida hit .322 for the 2018 Suns, and had hitting streaks of seven and eight games. He was an NAIA Honorable Mention All-American for the Fire in 2019.
40. Cade Cavalli, pitcher/designated hitter — Cavalli came to Pittsfield having been drafted by Atlanta in the 29th round of the 2017 draft. He chose to go to Oklahoma and turned himself into a first-round draft pick. In Pittsfield, his numbers weren't stellar, but those 90-plus fastballs for a high school graduate were darned impressive.
41. Izaiya Mestre, pitcher — The former Taconic standout had better numbers wearing 11, but he belongs on this roster, so 41 it is. His best season was that 2018 year when he was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA, striking out 37 in 29 innings. He was used as a starter and a reliever, and just recently had quite the home-opener performance in 2021.
42 — Nobody had worn it yet
43. Austin Wendt, pitcher — A right-handed reliever from the University of New Mexico, Wendt had a 2-3 record with three saves. He was, for the most part, a late-innings setup reliever.
44. Matt Gage, pitcher — Zack Smith had a good 2017 season in Pittsfield, but Gage ended up being the highest-drafted Suns player prior to Cavalli, taken in the 10th round of the 2014 draft by San Francisco. The left-handed pitcher from Siena won his first two starts, dominating both. Nashua caught up to him in the third. Gage got as high as Triple A with both the Giants and Mets. From 2018-20, Gage spent time playing in independent baseball and a year in Mexico. Now he's giving affiliated ball another chance, playing for the Amarillo Sod Poodles. It's Arizona's Double A affiliate, and Gage is trying to remake himself as a reliever.