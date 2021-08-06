PITTSFIELD — All season long, Pittsfield Suns manager Matt Gedman has gone out of his way to praise the way his team grinds out games to the final out. What happened Friday night had to surprise even him.
The Suns got one ball out of the infield in the bottom of the ninth inning, but they sent 10 batters to the plate and when Cabot Maher was hit by a pitch from Brockton reliever Randall Perrin, Nate Cormier scampered home from third base with the winning run. Pittsfield scored five runs in the ninth on two hits, three walks, two hit batters and two wild pitches for an improbable 6-5 victory over the Rox.
"When Cabot got hit, I was like, wow. I mean the kid led off the inning with a double, he pitched tonight and he swung the bat great," said Jack Thorbahn, who got the win with two scoreless innings of relief. "Then he wears one in a great at-bat to win the game."
The win gives the Suns a 34-23 record, which continues to improve on the best mark in franchise history. The Suns remain 2 1/2 games behind league-leading Vermont, after the Lake Monsters beat Nashua 7-0. But with the win, Pittsfield extended its lead over third-place Brockton to 2 1/2 games, and the Rox are five behind Vermont.
The Suns, to a player, remember two weeks ago when visiting Westfield did somewhat the same thing, getting four walks to open what turned out to be a six-run ninth inning in a 10-9 loss. But since that game, the Suns have gone 11-3 and have now won six straight games.
"We did a similar thing a couple of weeks ago, but it's good to be on this end of it," Suns left fielder Brendan Jones said. "It's a gritty team. We find ways to win and this is a perfect example."
So, how did it happen?
The Suns were trailing 5-1 thanks to a five-run fourth inning for the Rox. That explosion included a grand slam by Pat Roche. The Boston College product hit a 1-0 pitch from Suns starter Tyghe Healy over the fence in left-center field, to the left of the old manual scoreboard.
Relievers Jackson Atwood, Maher and Thorbahn all put zeroes on the board over the final five innings, which set up the Suns for a ninth-inning rally. But even the most devout baseball fan might not have expected what happened in the ninth.
Perrin, the third Brockton pitcher, came on in the ninth with a four-run lead. All he had to do was throw strikes.
He threw a strike to Maher, who lined a leadoff double down the left-field line. Jake Blinstrub then reached when shortstop Luca Danos was charged with an error. The ball took a tough hop, and could have been scored a hit.
The next batter was Seth Werchan, playing his last game for the Suns, and he hit one that ricocheted off the pitcher and the mound for an infield single to load the bases. With Anton Lazits up, Perrin uncorked a wild pitch on a 1-2 count, scoring Maher and the 1,197 in attendance started to get a little restless.
After Lazits struck out, Cole Wojtkowski worked a walk to load the bases and Jones grounded to first to score Blinstrub. It was 5-3. Nate Cormier was the next batter and he too saw a ball sail to the backstop. The wild pitch brought Werchan in with the fourth run. Cormier walked on four pitches, as did Jackson Appel to load the bases once again.
Thorbahn stepped into the box and he was hit on an 0-1 pitch, and Wojtkowski scored the tying run. Maher came up again, and on a 2-2 pitch, he was hit and the ball got away from catcher Dennis Gamester. Cormier came home and merriment ensued.
"At the end of the day, it's a win. That's all that matters," said Maher. "I just wanted to get Corm to score. I didn't really feel anything. I was just excited about the wild pitch and it so happened to hit me.
"I was happy we came back at the end of the game, and turned on the jets."
The Suns actually scored first in the game when Jones singled and scored on a two-out double to left center by Thorbahn. But that was it until the craziness that was the ninth inning.
"I love this group. We've lost guys, but until their departure when they're leaving, guys really care about each other and they compete every night," Gedman said. "It was 5-1. We kept putting up zeroes and guys grinded through. We got a little opening there in the ninth and we took advantage of it."
Healy really made only one bad pitch on the home run ball to Roche. Over the first three innings, the left hander from Merrimack had retired the first nine hitters of the game. That streak ended when Danos singled, Nick Mistone walked and Michael Golankiewicz hit an RBI double. After Jacob Studley walked, Roche hit the grand slam. Healy settled in and retired the side, but the damage was done.
The Suns had no more damage as Atwood threw two scoreless innings, Maher one and Thorbahn pitched the final two without giving up a run. It was Thorbahn's second consecutive scoreless outing on the mound, while Maher has now thrown five scoreless innings in five consecutive games.
"Atwood went to a starting role for a little bit. He's been working on a third pitch so he's more comfortable in the bullpen in a one or two-inning role. He came back in the last two innings and he's been outstanding," said Gedman. "We bring Cabot in, who's DHing, to come into pitch. Then we bring a first baseman in to pitch as well, and move Cabot to first. There was a little shuffle, but we wanted to keep those two bats in the game. Once you get down 5-1, if you keep putting up zeroes, you have a chance to get back in it."
The Suns go to Worcester Saturday night and play a doubleheader at Westfield Sunday. Pittsfield's regular-season home finale is Tuesday against Worcester.