PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Suns general manager Sander Stotland does not have his back against the wall quite as much as he did a year ago.
“I’ve been talking to [team owner Jeff Goldklang] off and on since the end of the season,” Stotland said. “We kind of came to an agreement in the latter part of February.”
Last year, Stotland had 26 days from the time he arrived in Pittsfield to get Wahconah Park ready for the Suns to play, to get concessions and souvenirs lined up, set up Fourth of July fireworks, and basically do all of the off-the-field work needed to put a product on the field and fans in the stands.
Looking ahead, Stotland has been in Pittsfield since earlier in the month, and since he had been through this last year, was more than able to hit the ground running.
“It does” make things easier to get rolling, Stotland said in an interview with The Eagle. “Yes and no, to be honest with you. Being here as early as I am, obviously we have some issues. The plumbing won’t be turned on at the stadium because of the weather until mid-to-the-latter part of April. I’m trying to get some stuff done to the trailer to get a base of operations. Other than that, it does make it easier.
“I can go out in the community a little bit ahead of time. We’re fielding some sponsorship questions already, and ticketing questions.”
When Stotland arrived in Pittsfield last May, he had one goal. It is a goal that the general manager has for this year as well.
“I’m here for the citizens of Pittsfield to put a product on the field, a good product on the field,” Stotland said a year ago. “The citizens of Pittsfield deserve a good product on the field, but also a great experience because we’ve been dark for so long here. People are yearning for something to do. Pittsfield, with its storied baseball background, has been a staple.
“I’m doing my darndest to put a quality act together in a short amount of time.”
Last year, the Suns drew 19,828 fans to Wahconah Park, putting them in the middle of the eight-team Futures League attendance rankings. The Suns, however, only had 22 opening dates at the ballpark on Wahconah Street, the fewest of any team in the league. Vermont drew 63,104 fans to lead the league in its first year. The Lake Monsters had a league-high 37 dates. The four teams that finished ahead of Pittsfield in attendance had no fewer than 29 home dates in the books.
On the field, the Suns finished 38-25, the best record in franchise history. Pittsfield advanced to the Futures League championship series, where the Suns lost to Vermont 2 games to 1.
Stotland will open the Wahconah Park gates for the home opener on Friday, May 27, when the Norwich Sea Unicorns arrive. The opening-night game begins at 6:35 p.m.
Of the Suns’ first 10 games, five of them will be at home. The team will open the season on Thursday, May 26, at Nashua. The Suns will alternate between road and home games over those first 10 dates.
The Suns are installing a new ticketing system, and Stotland said having extra time in Pittsfield creates an opportunity to work through any bugs and be ready for May 27.
“Last year, we had to fight the fear that the Suns weren’t coming back, even though it was announced they were coming back. People really didn’t believe it until we opened the gates, to be honest with you,” Stotland said. “Me being out in the community a little bit, I can hit some of these pre-summer events like the Third Thursday. They’ve already reached out to me and I can be out there. Little League opening day and stuff like that, we can make an appearance and walk around.
“Just so people know we’re going to be live and in operation a little earlier, will help out.”