The Pittsfield Suns’ playoff future came down to one game Friday night.
Win and the Suns will host the first round of the Futures League playoffs. The Suns had to win the final game, because Brockton beat New Britain 11-9, in a six-inning game. The Suns were ahead of regular-season champion Vermont 4-3, after 3 1/2 innings.
While the Suns were waiting for the regular season to end, the team did get some good news. Manager Matt Gedman was named the co-manager of the year, while relief pitcher Ryan Langford was named the reliever of the year. Gedman shares manager of the year honors with Vermont manager Pete Wilk.
The Suns set a club record with 37 wins, and could make it 38 with a Friday victory at Vermont. A loss would give Pittsfield a 37-26 record, and the 26 losses would be the fewest for a Pittsfield club in the league since it went 27-25 in 2012, the club’s inaugural year.
Langford, a two-time All-Star with the Suns, was 1-1 with eight saves heading into the final night of the season. He had appeared in 23 games and threw 30 2/3 innings. He was second in the league in saves and appearances.
The top four teams in the regular season will match up for best-of-three series. The higher seed, in the first round that would be the first and second-place teams, would play games one and three at home. The lower seed would be home for game two
Suns general manager Sander Stotland said the first round schedule will change, depending on home field.
Should the Suns clinch second place, they would host the first and third game at Wahconah Park. The first pitch on Saturday would be at 6:05 p.m. Game two would be in Brockton Sunday, with a 3 p.m. start, and the “if” game three would be back at Wahconah on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
If the Suns fall to third place, the Rox would host game one on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Wahconah Park would be the site for game 2 and it would have a 4 p.m. first pitch. The third game would be back in Brockton at 3 p.m., on Monday, if needed.
The other playoff matchup will feature regular-season champion Vermont against Worcester. The Bravehearts clinched the final playoff spot Thursday night by beating New Britain 11-3, even though Westfield swept a doubleheader at Norwich.
Win or lose, the Suns will be in the playoffs for the seventh time in the nine years they have competed in the Futures League, and will be looking for a first playoff win since winning at Brockton 8-3 in the first round of the 2014 playoffs.