NORTH ADAMS — Jeremy Lea admitted he had no idea where North Adams was when he began his cross country trek to play baseball. But after his summer with the SteepleCats, Lea could be an honorary Berkshireite.
"Coming from the Bay Area in California, I really didn't know what I was going to get myself into," Lea said. "It went above and beyond what I expected.
"I'm going to leave this place with more memories than I had hoped to leave with."
Lea, a rising senior from the University of the Pacific, is from Pleasanton, Calif., a suburb of the San Francisco Bay Area. He and Pacific teammate Charles Middleton came west and helped lead the SteepleCats to a playoff win in 2021.
The SteepleCats went 22-17-2 and finished percentage points behind Upper Valley in the race for second in the NECBL's Northern Division. After beating Sanford in a one-game, wild card, North Adams dropped two games to the Nighthawks to end the season prematurely.
It wasn't always easy, but shortstop Jon Kozarian said it was rewarding.
"It was a grind for sure, the most baseball I've played in one year," he said. "The teammates I met, the coaches I met and the fans. the host families, everything was great."
Manager Mike Dailey was asked as the team departed Joe Wolfe Field for the last time to think about high points and low points in 2021.
"The lowlights obviously were rainouts. We set a record, and what are you going to do about the rain? Not much," he said. "Highlights is that this is the best bunch of guys I've had personality-wise, attitude-wise that I've coached in a long time."
Dailey also was quick to take his hat off to SteepleCats nation.
"The people of North Adams have treated me better than I deserve. The people of The Berkshires treated me better than I deserve," he said. "Everywhere you go, you get recognized.
"Coming here and playing baseball is a privilege. it's a pleasure and I hope to be back next year."
The SteepleCats did not hit a ton, batting only .222 and scoring only 191 runs. What helped dramatically was the fact that North Adams was the best pitching team in the league, and that it wasn't terribly close.
North Adams put a 3.63 earned-run average into the record books. Right hander Brian Zeldin was the no. 3 pitcher in the league. The University of Pennsylvania product was 3-1 with a 2.75 ERA.
He threw 39 1/3 innings, tops for the team. He only started eight times, as Dailey did like to spread the ball around. Jordan Yoder was No. 2 with six starts, while four other pitchers had four starts during the season.
Offensively, Middleton had the best batting average at .315 for a player who was in North Adams from the start. He and Lea shared the team home run lead with five, but Middleton had a team-best 33 runs batted in.
"I think about the progress we made," said Dailey. "When we started off, we didn't stumble out of the gate. We fell on our face out of the gate. In 2019, it wasn't like that."
The SteepleCats managed to rally from a 1-3-2 start to finish three games behind division champion Keene. A couple of percentage points separated second place from third, and forced the SteepleCats to face Upper Valley in the second round. A round North Adams lost 2 games to none.
"These guys are all coachable," sad Dailey, praising the adjustments the team made during the summer. "They listen to an old guy like me. They're all used to having things fixed in two minutes by watching a Youtube video, and then an old codger likes me wants them to listen to the process. They actually did for the summer. It was rewarding to see that."
Dailey and general manager Matt Torra both had said they were pleased with the effort the players put in during the summer. The players, for their part, were happy to be at Joe Wolfe Field. Even though the season might not have ended like they had hoped, it was a memory-filled summer.
"I didn't know one thing" about North Adams, said Kozarian, who finished the season batting .257. Kozarian plays at Slippery Rock University, where Lee native Jeff Messer is his coach.
"My coach was telling me about North Adams. He said it's a beautiful place and the people are very nice," Kozarian said. "I got to experience it myself. It was a great experience."