The North Adams SteepleCats practiced Tuesday morning under blue skies, and will get back at it this morning. The team hits the road Thursday for an opener at the Winnipesaukee Muskrats. The SteepleCats will have Friday off before the home opener Saturday at The Joe. The SteepleCats will play the North Shore Navigators. For more from the welcome practice, visit BerkshireEagle.com/sports.