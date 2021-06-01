NORTH ADAMS — For the second time in three seasons, Jared Henry will be suiting up for a Berkshire County team in a summer wood-bat college baseball league. It just isn't the same one.
Henry is a member of the 2021 North Adams SteepleCats, and was one of a handful of pitchers who are in North Adams preparing for the start of the NECBL's season.
"My coach [at the University of Massachusetts] Matt Reynolds knows our head coach Mike Dailey. So he had given me the opportunity to play here," said Henry, a Stockbridge resident and former Monument Mountain pitcher. "After talking with him for a little bit and I guess, after playing well, I earned that spot."
Dailey said that there are 15 players in camp who have been working out at Joe Wolfe Field. That's approximately half of the projected roster.
It was a learning experience for the former Spartan, who had only three scoreless appearances at UMass in 12 outings, and quite a change from Division II Southern Connecticut
"You can throw whatever velocity you want, but if you're not hitting your spots, these guys are still going to hit," Henry said. "They're seeing this velocity all the time."
The SteepleCats practiced Tuesday morning under blue skies, and will get back at it Wednesday morning. The team will hit the road Thursday for a trip to New Hampshire and the 2021 opener against the Winnipesaukee Muskrats. The SteepleCats will have Friday off before the home opener Saturday at The Joe. The SteepleCats will play the North Shore Navigators, the newest team in the NECBL, coming over from the Futures League.
In essence, there are two new teams in the NECBL. Bristol jumped from the Futures League for 2020, but that season did not get played because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 SteepleCats come from all three NCAA divisions, and played different numbers of games. Most played at least a conference-only schedule. Some, like University of Pennsylvania left-handed pitcher Brian Zeldin, are just really glad to be someplace and playing.
"It's great to be here. I'm happy to play baseball," said the Marietta, Ga., native. "It's been an interesting year with the Ivy League. It was less difficult for the younger guys, because we kind of knew we were still going to be here. For the older guys, it was a little tougher because their future was uncertain, they might not have a career. Our season was initially canceled, then they uncanceled it. It was a very interesting year."
Zeldin will be a teammate in North Adams of pitcher Emmanuel Corporan, who Zeldin and his Quaker teammates played against a bunch. Corporan plays for La Salle, and the two Philadelphia schools played each other nine times.
For his part, Dailey said he and pitching coach Jesse Weathers have not yet determined the rotation for the first several games. After the games Thursday and Saturday, the SteepleCats are in Vermont on Sunday. North Adams doesn't return to Joe Wolfe Field until the Muskrats come a week from Wednesday.
"Saturday it was lousy. Sunday it was lousy, so we didn't get that opportunity" to see pitchers throw a simulated inning off the mound. "We had to use these bullpens to kind of get an idea. We take that and we blend it with the stats and the information we have from their coaches, and kind of make a determination there."
Ultimately, Dailey said that it could take a week or so to sort out which projected starters head to the front of the line.
"Generally, what I like to do during the first week or two is give all starters an equal opportunity at three innings, or something like that," Dailey said during a break in Tuesday's practice. "It could be the first three innings, it could be the fourth, fifth and sixth. They'll play themselves out and we'll be able to tell from that group, who's going to end up being our five guys.
"That's kind of what we roll with after that."