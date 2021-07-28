NORTH ADAMS — Jake Cubbler made his last appearance at Joe Wolfe Field a memorable one.
All Cubbler, a University of South Carolina-Upstate pitcher, did was throw five innings of shutout relief, allowing two base runners and striking out seven to get his first NECBL win, as the North Adams SteepleCats knocked off Northern Division-leading Keene 4-2 Wednesday night. The win moved North Adams to within a half-game of the Swamp Bats in the North standings.
"I really trusted my stuff tonight," said Cubbler, who is heading back to prepare for his fall season. "I just kept on pounding the zone. That's what [manager Mike Dailey] preaches all the time. I really couldn't have asked for better last outing, for sure."
The win was the SteepleCats' fifth straight and improved their record at The Joe to 13-4. That home record is, in large measure, what vaulted the 'Cats from the bottom of the North to battling for a possible division title.
"We've played well against the teams we're supposed to play well against and we've beaten some teams that could have gone either way," Dailey said. "We're a tough team here, and not too bad on the road."
The SteepleCats are scheduled to play what is now a day game in Upper Valley on Thursday. The game is being moved due to a forecast of inclement weather. The SteepleCats will play their regular-season home finale on Friday, also against the Swamp Bats. If North Adams and Keene end tied, the SteepleCats would have the first tiebreaker, which is head-to-head. Dailey's squad has won four of six games so far against Keene.
The SteepleCats broke a 2-2 tie with a pair of runs during a two-out rally in the fifth inning that was sparked by a pair of players from Division II Shippensburg University.
Benjamin Werkheiser worked a walk and was sacrificed to second by Matt Shilling. Up came JuJu Cason, and he hit an 0-1 pitch to center, scoring Werkheiser to break the tie. Cason took second on an error by center fielder Troy Schreffler.
"I hadn't been using the middle of the field because with my approach, I've been pull-heavy," the left-handed hitter said. "I'm just trying to stay middle or the opposite field. I just stayed on the breaking ball that was thrown and took it the other way, finally. I was able to score the run in with the bat."
Cason scored when Jon Kozarian singled to right. That made it 4-2.
Cubbler did the rest. The right hander closed his SteepleCats season by giving up only one earned run in his last 14 2/3 innings. This was his longest outing of the season and his seven strikeouts were a season high.
"My cutter away" was working, he said. "I was just pounding cutters into lefties and pounding cutters away from righties, and sneaking a fastball in here and there."
"We weren't going to take him too far and send him home in worse shape than we found him, but we were trying to squeeze every inning we could out of him," Dailey said of Cubbler. "Lovrich started well and held them to one hit. He walked a few guys. He walked out of the game 2-2 and we put a couple on the board. It was a good night, a good job."
Lovrich went the first four and he gave up two runs, one earned on just one hit. That was a leadoff single by Thomas Joseph in the fourth inning. Joseph, who had both Keene hits, scored the first run and the second came home on Drake Wescott's sacrifice fly.
Kozarian and Cason led the seven-hit SteepleCat attack. Kozarian was 3 for 4 while Cason was 2 for 4. Charles Middleton had one hit, but it was a big one. He drove in both runs in the first inning.
"Oh man we're hot, baby. I love it," said Cason, when asked about the confidence of the SteepleCats. "We're all fired and ready to get this thing rolling in the playoffs.
"We want to keep the ball rolling."
