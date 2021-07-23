NORTH ADAMS — In summer league baseball, one of the toughest things to do is sweep a doubleheader.
That was what the North Adams SteepleCats were hanging their hats on after visiting Sanford took the first game of a twi-night twin-bill Friday night.
“It is hard” to sweep a doubleheader, SteepleCats shortstop Jon Kozarian said after the Mainers earned a 7-3 win in the opener. “Every game is just going to be a close game. This game was hard because they hit the crap out of the ball.”
The SteepleCats found themselves down 3-0 right out of the gate in the first inning, and never really recovered.
“If you lose the first game, it’s always harder to win the second one,” Kozarian said. “The other team has the momentum, but we’re going to do our best to get the second one.”
It’s hard to win any game with just two hits on the scoreboard, but that’s exactly how many the SteepleCats had in the opener. They got both hits, an infield single by JuJuan Lacewell-Cason and an RBI double by Justin Grech, in a three-run third inning.
The Mainers came into Joe Wolfe Field having won only 12 games, but three of them came in the previous three games. That included a 7-4 win over Northern Division-leading Keene on Thursday night.
Sanford picked up right where it left off Thursday, scoring three in the first and adding three in the third inning.
The Mainers’ Cal Hewett led the game off with a double to right-center field and came home to score when Mitch Moralez doubled inside the first base line. Morales went to third on Dayne Leonard’s ground out and scored on an 0-1 wild pitch by SteepleCats starter Jordan Yoder with Freddy Rojas Jr. up.
Rojas Jr. eventually walked, went to second on Shane Paradine’s single and eventually scored on a throwing error by Kozarian.
Yoder had a quiet second, only giving up an infield single to Hewett, who finished the opener 3 for 4. Things got rocky again in the third.
Yoder hit Leonard with a pitch to lead off the inning. Leonard took third on a single by Rojas Jr., and scored on Paradine’s ground out. Ubaldo Lopez hit one back to the mound, but a Yoder throwing error allowed Rojas Jr. to score the fifth run. Jonathan Barditch came up two batters later and singled to right, scoring Lopez with the sixth run.
“When you get down 6-0, it’s asking a lot of a team and of your pitchers that are coming in to give you a fighting chance,” SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey said. “We responded a little bit, but not enough. They have some decent pitching, so when you give them a 6-0 lead — and they just beat Keene last night — we needed to take that momentum away in the first inning and we didn’t do that.”
The SteepleCats got three of those runs back when Sanford starter Garrett Keough walked Donlon to lead off the inning and Lacewell-Cason, making his first start in only his third game with North Adams, reached on an infield single. Grech plated a run with a double to right, and Mason Hull drove in a run with a ground out. Jeremy Lea grounded to short, but Barditch committed an error which allowed Lea to reach first. Lea got an RBI as Grech would have scored in any event.
Those were the only runs North Adams mustered as John Marti flied to center and Charles Middleton grounded to second to end the inning.
The SteepleCats were done in by some solid relief from the Mainers’ bullpen. Dom Freeberger and Brian Craven combined to pitch three innings of scoreless and hitless relief.
Yoder had come into the game with a 2.54 earned-run average to go with his 1-1 record. He had given up six earned runs in 21 innings. On Friday, he went four innings and gave up seven runs (four earned) on eight hits. He walked three and struck out two.
“That’s not him. That’s not the performances we’ve had out of him in the past,” Dailey said of the right hander from Lafayette. “That was, hopefully, an anomaly.”
The Mainers managed 11 hits off of Yoder and reliever Nolan Morr. Morr gave up three hits in three shutout innings.
Hewett had three hits and Paradine two for Sanford.
———
Sanford 303 100 0 — 7 11 3
North Adams 003 000 0 — 3 2 3
Keough 4, Freeberger 1 1/3, Craven 1 2/3 and Paradine. Yoder 4, Morr 3 and Lea. W — Keough (1-2). L — Yoder (1-2). 2B — San: Hewett, Moralez. NA: Grech. LOB — San 7. NA 6. T — 2:21.