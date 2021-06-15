NORTH ADAMS — On a night when the North Adams SteepleCats won a game for the first time in nearly a week, first baseman Brandon Hylton took center stage.
Hylton, a 6-foot-7, 240-pounder got his first two NECBL hits on Tuesday night. One of them might still be in the air. Hylton hit a monster three-run home run in the second inning and then hit a two-run single that gave the SteepleCats some insurance in a 7-3 win over Keene at Joe Wolfe Field.
Hylton had come into the game having not recorded a hit in seven at-bats. That all changed in the bottom of the second inning.
He came up with runners on first and third and one out. Hylton swung on the second pitch from Keene starter Adam Grintz and sent the ball into the splash pool beyond the fence in right-center field. The ball was gone the moment it left the Stetson product’s bat, because right fielder Trot Schreffler never even moved to play the ball.
“The past few games, I’ve been getting blown up with fastballs,” said Hylton, who was 2 for 4 with five runs batted in. “He gave me a first-pitch fastball. He tried to come with a second one.
“Once I hit it, I knew it was out.”
Before the game, SteepleCats manager Mike Dailey had made it a point to mention that Hylton chose Stetson over being a 33rd-round pick of Milwaukee in the 2018 First Year Player Draft. It was also Hylton’s first homer in 19 games, dating back to his college season and three previous games with the SteepleCats.
“He hit multiple balls out during batting practice,” Dailey said. “We knew that if he was seeing it that well, he’d have a good opportunity — especially in the first five or six innings — to really possibly put something together. When you get to the sixth or seventh inning here, the night air comes and it gets heavy and it’s harder to get a ball to fly.
“We were telling him to be aggressive in the early innings, and man, he sure was.”
While the home run took everyone’s breath away, it was a mistake by the Swamp Bats that put the SteepleCats ahead for keeps.
After the three-run homer, Keene had tied the game on an RBI fielder’s choice by Thomas Joseph that plated David Bryant from third.
In the home third, Matt Shilling hit a one-out single. After Jeremy Lea flied to left, Grintz threw a wild pitch with John Marti up. The ball bounced to the grandstand, and since there’s a lot of territory there, it allowed Shilling to get all the way to third. Marti worked the count to 3-2 and on ball four, another wild pitch allowed Shilling to score, and it was 4-3.
The SteepleCats were able to keep the lead because starting pitcher Brian Zeldin settled in over his final two innings of work. He had given up three runs on six hits over the first three innings. The University of Pennsylvania right hander gave up a leadoff single to Drake Westcott in the fourth, but left him at first. In the fifth, Schreffler led off with a single, but he was wiped out on an inning-ending 5-4-3 double play.
Zeldin, who recorded his first win of the NECBL season, went five innings. He gave up three earned runs on eight hits. He didn’t walk anyone and struck out four.
“He’s a bulldog. He’s kind of dirty and grungy. His nickname is ‘Pig Pen’ now. He’s always got dirt all over himself,” said Dailey. “Yet, he’s an Ivy League guy which is a little bit of an oxymoron. He just battles, really battles hard. We trust him and we know he’s going to give us five good innings.
“He kept us where we needed to be until we caught fire.”
The SteepleCats also got solid bullpen work out of left hander Nolan Morr and right hander Camden Lovrich. Morr, who went 2 2/3 innings ran into trouble in the eighth, walking the bases loaded with two outs. Dailey brought Lovrich into the game, and he got David Williams to ground into a 1-4-3 put out. The nifty defensive play was made by second baseman Marti, who had to make a play on a ball deflected off of Lovrich’s glove.
In the ninth, Keene’s Zach Bushling led off with a single. He got to third, but Lovrich retired the side without any damage.
The SteepleCats have a twi-night doubleheader against Northern Division leader Upper Valley today. The first pitch of the first game is set for 4 p.m.
———
Keene 201 000 000 — 3 9 0
North Adams 031 003 00x — 7 6 1
Grintz 3, Rich 2 1/3, Helgeth 2/3, Bickerstaff 2 and Guzman. Zeldin 5, Morr 2 2/3, Lovich 1 2/3 and Gilliand. W — Zeidin (1-0). L — Grintz (0-1). HR — NA: Hylton (1). T — 2:38. A — N/A.