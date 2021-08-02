The North Adams SteepleCats players and coaching staff found out Monday who they will be playing in the first round of the NECBL playoffs.
The SteepleCats did not even have to get on a bus to decide that.
Monday's game at Upper Valley was cancelled by the league, securing third place for North Adams in the coming playoffs. That will also make the 'Cats the third seed in the Northern Division playoffs.
By erasing the game from the NECBL schedule, North Adams will now play the Sanford Mainers in the first round. That game will take place Tuesday night at Joe Wolfe Field. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The SteepleCats enter the playoffs on a three-game losing streak, dropping Friday's home finale against Keene and a doubleheader Saturday at Winnipesaukee.
There is only one Northern Division game that was played Monday night. Division champion Keene hosted North Shore. The Swamp Bats clinched their division title over the weekend.
The reason the game is being played is that North Shore and Vermont are tied for fourth, and both are 4 1/2 games behind Keene. If North Shore wins, it would wrest control of fourth place and would fall to fifth. A North Shore win would give the Navigators home field for Tuesday's one-game, knockout round.
When the playoffs begin, North champion Keene and South champion Martha's Vineyard both get byes in the knockout round. In the North, No. 2 seed Upper Valley will play seventh-seeded Winnipesaukee, while No. 3 North Adams hosts No. 6 Sanford and the Vermont-North Shore matchup was not decided at press time.
In the South, No. 2 Valley will play No. 7 Bristol, while third-seeded Mystic will host No. 6 Ocean State. Like in the North, Newport and Danbury played it out Monday for home field between the No. 4 and 5 teams.
After the knockout round is complete, the playoffs turn into best-of-three affairs. The division champions will play the lowest remaining seed, while the top remaining seed in each division would host the first game of the best-of-three set.
If the top four seeds hold serve in the North, the SteepleCats would open the second round at Upper Valley on Wednesday.
The Mainers, who finished 16-25 compared to North Adams' 21-17-2, won three of the first four games against the SteepleCats, all on the road. The SteepleCats won two of the last three that were played at The Joe. The SteepleCats do have a two-game winning streak against the Mainers.
Against North Adams, second baseman Dominic Freeberger has swung the best bat. He's hitting .400 against SteepleCats pitchers. Martin Higgins, who is no longer with Sanford, hit the only home run against the SteepleCats and drove in a team-best four runs.
Right hander Kyle McKernan went 1-0 in two starts against North Adams. He threw a team-best 8 1/3 innings and struck out 11 North Adams hitters. Manager Nic Lops will call on Trevor LaBonte out of the bullpen. He appeared in three games against North Adams, throwing 4 2/3 innings, and did not give up a run.
SteepleCats outfielder Charles Middleton has kind of owned Sanford pitching all year. He played in all seven games and had a .391 batting average. Middleton went 9 for 23 with three runs scored and four runs batted in. His OPS against the Mainers was 1.005.
Right hander Brian Zeldin, who might be the opening night starter, made one start against Sanford. While he didn't get a decision, the Penn product threw five shutout innings, giving up one hit. The SteepleCats' Sam Bennett, who threw his final game last week, had appeared in three games with one start against Sanford. He was 1-0 with a 2.46 ERA in 11 innings. He struck out 12 and walked three.