Three members of the North Adams SteepleCats earned postseason honors in the NECBL.
Catcher Jeremy Lea, first baseman John Marti and starting pitcher Brian Zeldin were named to the All-Northern Division Team.
No SteepleCat player was named to the All-NECBL Team.
The SteepleCats weren't the only team to not have a player on the All-NECBL squad. One of them was the Danbury Westerners, who won their first-ever NECBL title earlier in the month. Danbury reliever Justin Solomine out of Manhattan College was the only Westerner honored by the league, and he was named one of the three relievers on the All-Southern Division Team.
Zeldin wrapped up the season as the ace of manager Mike Dailey's staff in North Adams. The right hander from the University of Pennsylvania made eight appearances, all starts, and finished with a 3-1 record and a 2.74 earned-run average. Zeldin threw 39 1/3 innings, struck out 28 and walked only 12. Opposing batters hit .229 against him.
Zeldin won his last two starts, a 6-2 win over Vermont on July 27 and a 5-2 win over Sanford in the Wild Card round of the NECBL playoffs. In that game, Zeldin went 6 2/3 innings, holding the Mainers scoreless on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.
In Zeldin's last five starts, over 20 1/3 innings, he gave up only five earned runs. Those all came in one game.
His catcher for most of those starts was the right-handed hitting Lea. The University of the Pacific product hit .291, with a team-high five home runs and he drove in 18. In 38 games, Lea was 41 of 141, and scored 27 runs. He had eight doubles, and struck out only 28 times. Lea hit .450 with runners in scoring position.
Marti's glove got him the first base spot on the All-Northern Division team. Marti only made nine errors all year. He hit .234 with a home run and 13 RBI.
One other player with a connection to Berkshire County is All-NECBL first baseman Logan Bravo.
Bravo, who played for North Shore this summer, is a first cousin of former Lenox High School standouts Andrew and Chris Bravo.
Logan led the NECBL with 14 home runs and was tied for second with 32 RBI. The Harvard infielder had a 1.040 OPS.
The Southern Division had nine members of the All-NECBL Team, with the Northern Division getting seven selections. Upper Valley had the most players named with four, while Martha's Vineyard had three. Ocean State, North Shore and Valley had two players each selected, while Newport, Mystic and Vermont had one each.
———