KEENE, N.H. — The North Adams SteepleCats turned on the power Wednesday night. In the process, they won their second straight game.
Four different SteepleCats, including Pittsfield’s Cedric Rose, homered in North Adams’ 9-5 win over Keene.
Rose, Alex Lane, Kyle Hannon and Ryan Galanie all hit solo shots for the SteepleCats (2-7). The Cats had come into the game having hit only two homers all season.
The power display helped Johnnie Valdez earn his first victory as a SteepleCat. The right hander from Golden West College threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up four runs on seven hits. He made the Swamp Bats earn every one of those runs because he did not walk anyone and struck out four.
Nate Beal of Pennsylvania pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, giving up a run on no hits and two walks, striking out three.
Lane and Rose each hit their second homers of the season in a two-run first inning. They share the team lead.
In the home first, Covino hit a one-out pitch into the New Hampshire night for a two-run home run, tying the game.
North Adams took the lead for keeps in the second inning when Kyle Hannon led off with a solo home run. With one out, Brady Mutz doubled to right and scored on Vince Bianchina’s single to left.
The SteepleCats broke the game open with four runs on two hits in the seventh and cruised home to win.
North Adams returns to the field in Sanford against the Mainers. Left-hander Cooper Omans will take the mound for the SteepleCats
———
North Adams 220 010 400 — 9 9 1
Keene 200 002 001 — 5 7 0
Spizzuocco 3 1/3, French 3, Lewis 2/3, Wegielnik 2 and Berg. Valdez 6 2/3 Beal 2 1/3 and Mutz. W — Valdez (1-0). L — Spizzuocco (2-1). 2B — NA: Mutz. HR — K: Covino (1), Ross (3). NA: Lane (2), Rose (2), Hannan (1), Galanie (1). LOB — K 3. NA 3. T — 2:37. A — 3,890.