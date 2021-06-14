LYNN, Mass. — For the second time in five games, the North Adams SteepleCats neither won nor lost a contest.
After 11 innings against the North Shore Navigators in the eastern part of the state, the game was ruled a tie, pushing North Adams's record to 1-2-2. It was also the Navigators second tie of the summer.
North Shore led 4-2 after four innings, and the SteepleCats waited until the seventh and eighth frames to tie things up and force extras. Jeremy Lea's second homer of the year stood as the seventh-inning tally. In the eighth, John Marti doubled to right field and came around to score on Braden Barry's double.
With nobody out in the eighth, Aidan Wilde was standing on third base in a 4-4 game. North Shore's Christopher Shine set down three straight SteepleCats to squelch the threat.
Both sides pushed their extra base-runner across in the 11th.
North Adams scored twice in the second inning courtesy of four free passes and a Justin Grech single.
Justin Baeyens was a bright spot for North Adams, as he pitched four scoreless innings of relief.