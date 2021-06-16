The North Adams SteepleCats won two in a row for the first time this season on Wednesday. They could not, however, make it three.
The SteepleCats scored three runs in the first inning of Game 1 at Joe Wolfe Field and hung on for a 3-1 victory over Northern Division leader Upper Valley. In the nightcap, three Nighthawks pitchers tossed a five-hit shutout in a 3-0 win over the SteepleCats.
Game 1
For six innings, the SteepleCats did absolutely nothing offensively against the Nighthawks. Good thing for the SteepleCats they did their damage early.
North Adams scored three runs on three hits and an error in the first inning, and the pitching of Wilfrido Valenzuela and Kaleb Sophy made it stand up.
The left-handed Valenzuela, from Bloomfield College, kept the Nighthawks off balance for five innings. He made one bad pitch, giving up a fourth-inning solo home run to Upper Valley's Will Sullivan. Only once did Upper Valley get a runner to second base. That came in the fifth when Parker Haskin and Andrew Walker hit back-to-back singles with one out. Valenzuela struck out Max Viera and got Alan Roden on a fly ball to Matt Shilling to end the threat.
Valenzuela went five innings, giving up that one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out four to earn his first victory of 2021.
It was one lefty to another as Kaleb Sophy came on to pitch the final two innings and pick up his first NECBL save. The pitcher from Shippensburg gave up two hits and struck out one. He gave up a one-out single to Haskin but Walker grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to end the game.
Back to the first inning, Bucknell's Chris Cannizzaro made his North Adams debut and walked. He took third on a one-out double by Jeremy Lea and scored on a base hit by John Marti. Lea scored when center fielder Smith committed an error. The third run scored on a base hit by Aidan Wilde.
As it turned out, those three runs were all the SteepleCats got. After Wilde's single, 16 of the final 17 batters North Adams sent to the plate were retired by either Upper Valley starter Cade Lonmel or reliever Henry Leake. 11 of those 16 outs were by strikeout, and Lonmel struck out seven of the final nine batters he faced.
Lonmel went five innings, giving up three runs, two earned on three hits. He struck out 11 and walked two.
———
Upper Valley 000 100 0 — 1 7 2
North Adams 300 000 x — 3 3 1
Lonmel 5, Leake 1 and Pelletier. Valenzuela 5, Sophy 2 and Lea. W — Valenzuela (1-0). L — Lonmel (0-1). Sv — Sophy (1). 2B — NA: Lea. HR — UV: Sullivan (4). T — 1:38.
Game 2
Upper Valley's Cameron Bye and two relief pitchers combined to toss a five-hit shutout against the SteepleCats.
Bye went the first 4 2/3 innings. The right hander held the SteepleCats to four hits and a walk, while striking out five. He had to pitch out of jams in the first and fourth innings.
In the first, Lucas Donlon hit a one out single, went to second on John Marti's sacrifice bunt and after Charles Middleton walked, Aidan Wilde popped to first to end the threat. In the fourth, Marti led off with a single and went to second on a wild pitch. He took third on Middleton's fly out, but Bye struck out Wilde and got Brandon Hylton on a fly to left to end the inning.
Then, in the fifth, Justin Grech singled and Chris Cannizzaro hit a two-out single. That ended Bye's night and reliever Cole Garrett came in and retired Donlon on a fly out.
Zane Kmietek tossed the final two innings to get the save.
Upper Valley scored a run in the fourth on Alan Roden's RBI single, and added two in the fifth on run-scoring singles by Haskin and Max Viera.
Jordan Yoder pitched four innings for North Adams, giving up a run on three hits. He didn't walk anyone and struck out six.