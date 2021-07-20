NORWICH, Conn. — The Pittsfield Suns have put a three-game losing streak in the rearview mirror.
The Suns scored runs in five of the last six innings en route to a 11-4 win over Norwich, marking Pittsfield’s second straight win after losing three in a row.
The lower portion of the Suns’ batting order did most of the damage. Hitters five through nine scored eight of the Suns’ 11 runs and drove in seven.
Jake Blinstrub, who had been in a 2 for 22 slump, went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. In all, five Suns had multiple-hit games.
Probably the Pittsfield player with the biggest smile had to be Cole Wojtkowski. The former Mount Greylock player, who will begin his freshman year at Division I Bryant in the fall, had his first multiple hit game of the season. Wojtkowski was 2 for 3 with two runs batted in. Javier Rosales, Jackson Appel and Brendan Jones also had two hits each for the Suns.
Pittsfield took the lead for keeps with a pair of runs in the second inning off losing pitcher Camren Barney. With oe out Appel walked and promptly scored on a double by Jones. JOnes came home on an RBI single by Blinstrub.
Norwich got a run off of Pittsfield starter Brett Wozniak in the home second thanks to an RBI single by Jared Zimbardo. But the Sea Unicorns got no closer.
The Suns are back at Wahconah Park for a twi-night doubleheader Wednesday against New Britain. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
That starts a four-game in three-day run at home for Pittsfield. The Suns will host Westfield Thursday and Vermont on Friday.
———
Pittsfield 020 201 312 — 11 13 1
Norwich 010 000 210 — 4 13 1
Wozniak 5 1/3, Begin 1 2/3, LaPierre 1, Langford 1 and Appel. Varney 4, Milewski 3, Marot 1/3, Hughes 1 2/3 and Malcom. W — Wozniak (4-2). L — Varney (1-4). 2B — P: Appel, Jones. LOB — P 10. N 14. T — 3:15. A — 623.
SteepleCats split doubleheader
LYNN — A big offensive performance by North Adams enabled the SteepleCats to earn a split of a twi-night doubleheader against North Shore on Tuesday.
Charles Middleton went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in as the SteepleCats beat the Navigators 10-3 in the nightcap. The Navigators won the opener 6-1.
It was an unusual doubleheader with each team getting to be the home team. Due to a rainout in North Adams, the SteepleCats were the home team in Game 1.
A bases-loaded walk to North Adams’ Brandon Hylton in the first inning put the SteepleCats ahead for keeps. They broke the game open in the third.
Thomas Gavello and Middleton hit back-to-back singles. After a passed ball, Hylton went the other way on an RBI single to left. Justin Grech brought in Middleton when he grounded into a double play. A run scoring single by Lucas Donlon and an RBI double by John Marti accounted for the third and fourth runs on the inning.
Peyton Wilson did the rest to pick up his first win of the season and end a three-game losing streak.
The right hander from Bowling Green held the Navigators to one earned run in six innings. He did give up three runs in total on seven hits, walking two and striking out four.
UMass pitcher Jared Henry, a former player at Monument Mountain High School, pitched a scoreless seventh inning. Henry has now pitched eight shutout innings over his last four outings.
Lea extended his hitting streak to six games, going 2 for 3 in the opener and 1 for 2 in the nightcap. He is 11 for 23 in that stretch.
In the opener, North Shore pitchers Austin Amaral and James Sashin shut down the SteepleCats offense. North Adams managed only two hits in the game, while Amaral and Sashin retired the final nine batters in order. Sashin pitched the seventh inning.
Amaral gave up a run on two hits in six innings. He walked four and struck out one. Sashin faced a 1-2-3 seventh.
The SteepleCats trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the first, when they tied the score on a walk to Mason Hull and an RBI single by Lea.
North Adams gave the lead back an inning later when Jake McElroy reached on an error by shortstop Jon Kozarian. After McElroy stole second and Jonathan Luders was hit by a pitch, Alex Lemery doubled McElroy home and the Navigators never trailed again.
North Shore erupted for four runs on four hits in the fifth, with Ryan Marra’s two-run double the big hit.
Lemery was 3 for 4 for the Navigators.
The SteepleCats are in Keene Wednesday, and return to Joe Wolfe Field on Friday for a twi-night doubleheader against Sanford.
———
First Game
North Shore 110 040 0 — 6 9 0
North Adams 100 000 0 — 1 2 1
Amaral 6, Sashin 1 and Christofori. Sophy 4 1/3, Cubbler 2 2/3 and Werkheiser. W — Amaral (2-2). L — Sophy (2-1). 2B — NS: Lemery, Marra. 3B — NS: Lomuscio. LOB — NS 8. NA 2. T — 2:05.
Second Game
North Adams 104 020 3 — 10 11 1
North Shore 001 002 0 — 3 7 0
Wilson 6, Henry 1 and Lea. Emus 2, Driver 2/3, Willis 2/3, Sashin 1 2/3 Butera 2 and Christofori. W — Wilson (1-3). L — Emus (3-1). 2B — NA: Marti, Middleton. NS: Gustin. LOB — NA 14. NS 9. T — 2:47. A — 1,211.