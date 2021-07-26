NORTH ADAMS — Don't look now, but the North Adams SteepleCats are starting to make a run at the top of the NECBL's Northern Division standings.
The SteepleCats took over second place Monday night after beating Sanford 7-2 at Joe Wolfe Field. It was the third straight win for manager Mike Dailey's team, and the SteepleCats are now 7-3 in their last 10 games.
Kaleb Sophy and West Stockbridge's Jared Henry held the Mainers to just two runs. Sanford did pound out 10 singles and left 13 runners on base, but both pitchers were able to keep runners from scoring.
Sophy (3-1) picked up his third win of the season, giving up a run on eight hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out six.
Henry, the former Monument Mountain player who is a pitcher at UMass, used his newly-discovered sinker to pick up his first NECBL save. The right-hander went three innings, giving up a run on two hits and two walks, while striking out three. Henry threw 53 pitches in three innings, 32 for strikes.
The SteepleCats jumped over idle Upper Valley for second place in the North. Both teams are, however, 1 1/2 games behind division-leading Keene.
North Adams went ahead for keeps in the fourth inning as Charles Middleton doubled with two outs and scored on John Marti's double. One inning later, the SteepleCats broke the game open.
Justin Grech doubled with one out and scored on a Jon Kozarian double. One out later, Brandon Hylton singled Kozarian home and Hylton scored when Middleton hit his team-best fifth home run of the season.
Middleton finished the night 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. He was a triple shy of hitting for the cycle. Kozarian, Hylton and Mason Hull all had two hits each for the SteepleCats.
This could be a big week for the SteepleCats, who play three of the next four at Joe Wolfe Field. They host Vermont Tuesday and Keene on Wednesday, before going to Upper Valley on Thursday. North Adams comes back to face Keene at home on Friday.
