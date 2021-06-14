It's a quiet start to the week for Berkshire County's two summer college wood-bat league teams.
The Pittsfield Suns of the Futures League have Monday off, as does the rest of the league. The North Adams SteepleCats had Monday night's game at Keene rained out. It will be made up on July 9, which was an off day for manager Mike Dailey's squad.
North Adams will spend the next couple of days at home, playing three games in two days. The SteepleCats will host Keene on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., and will play a twi-night doubleheader against Upper Valley on Wednesday. The first pitch of the first game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
The SteepleCats will take Thursday off, and then hit the road for games at Vermont on Friday and North Shore Saturday.
Statistically, the NECBL has been most interesting in its first week or so of games. Based on the numbers, the league's Southern Division is where the bats are and the Northern Division — where the SteepleCats play — is the pitching division.
Five of the top seven earned-run averages in the NECBL belong to Northern Division teams, the SteepleCats among them. Conversely, five of the top seven batting averages belong to teams in the Southern Division.
Coming into the week, Southern Division teams Mystic (.304) and Newport (.270) are the top two hitting teams. Only Upper Valley, at .269, is a North team in the top five.
Four of the bottom five hitting teams are all in the North. Winnipesaukee (.205), North Shore (.202), Bristol (.184), North Adams (.171) and Keene (.146) are at the bottom of the list.
North Adams' Jeremy Lea is the only SteepleCat hitting .300 or better. The University of the Pacific product is hitting .318 with a pair of home runs. The only other SteepleCats hitting above .250 are Liberty University's Matt Shilling (.263) and Lea's Pacific teammate Charles Middleton (.250).
Upper Valley is the Northern Division Leader at 4-1. Winnipesaukee is second at 5-3, followed by North Shore (3-2-2), Vermont (3-4), Keene (2-3), North Adams (1-2-2) and Sanford (1-4).
North Adams and North Shore have ties because they have played each other twice in extra innings. If a game is tied after nine, the teams enter the 10th with a runner on second base. That's what Major League Baseball is doing. Unlike MLB, the NECBL will play a 10th and 11th inning, and then declare the game a tie.
Take Sunday's 5-5 draw between the SteepleCats and the Navigators. Braden Barry's run scoring single in the eighth inning tied the game 4-4. The SteepleCats had the go-ahead run in scoring position, but could not bring it in.
In the 10th, neither team could bring home a run. In the 11th, Middleton started at second and came home to score on an error by North Shore first baseman Logan Bravo after Lea had struck out.
North Shore got an unearned run in the 11th as Jake McElroy scored on an error by SteepleCats pitcher Landon Willeman.
The two teams also played to a tie in North Adams' home opener.
———
In Pittsfield, the Suns get Mondays off. In fact, the entire league gets Mondays off due to the even number of teams in the Futures League this year.
Pittsfield won't find its way back to Wahconah Park until Friday, when the Westfield Starfires come to play a twi-night doubleheader. The first pitch is 5:30.
The Suns are on the road for the other three nights of games. They'll be at New Britain Tuesday night, at Nashua on Thursday and back at New Britain Saturday night.
Going into the week, manager Matt Gedman's club is currently in second place with a 10-6 record. The Suns are a half-game behind league-leading Brockton (9-4) and 1 1/2 games ahead of Vermont (8-7) and Norwich (9-8). The rest of the Futures League standings has Worcester (7-7) in fifth, followed by New Britain (6-9), Westfield (5-8) and Nashua (5-10).
The Suns may have been the last team in the FCBL to hit a home run, as Joel Lara did it on Saturday night, but Gedman's squad has been hot at the plate. The Suns lead the league with a .275 batting average, almost 20 points higher than runner-up Norwich (.258) and Worcester (.231).
Pittsfield, led by three of the top pitchers in the league in Izaiya Mestre, Christian Womble and Tim Cianciolo, also leads the league with a 2.98 earned-run average. Vermont (3.55) is second and Worcester (3.63) is third.
Mestre is 2-0 with a 0.53 ERA in three games. His ERA is second in the league, but No. 1 among starters and his 17 innings of work leads all pitchers. Womble is 2-1 and his 1.69 ERA is sixth in the league. He is third with 16 innings pitched. Cianciolo is ninth in the league with a 2.40 ERA and is also 2-0.
Catcher Jackson Appel is one of two FCBL players to be hitting .400 or better. Appel is batting .400 and is 14 for 35 at the plate. His 12 runs batted in is third in the league. Mike Golankiewicz of Brockton leads the league with a .458 average.
Jake Blinstrub, who is ninth in the league with a .325 batting average, leads the Suns and the league with seven doubles.
Pittsfield pitcher Grant Nicholson was named the Futures League's pitcher of the week, for his outing in the second game of a June 10 twi-night doubleheader in Pittsfield.
Our second pair of weekly honorees is here!78 Sports Player of the Week @benrounds19 went 7-for-15 with 4 2B, 5 R and 9 RBI for first-place @RoxBaseball.ChangeUp Pitcher of the Week Grant Nicholson (@lefty_37) threw 5 IP, 1 H, 9 K's in a @PittsfieldSuns win!#FuturesLeague pic.twitter.com/QjOibRuxZY— The Futures League (@FuturesLeague) June 14, 2021
Nicholson, who is on the Kansas State roster but was redshirted in 2021, pitched five scoreless innings in a 4-0 win over Nashua. He held the Silver Knights to one hit and two walks, while striking out nine.
The left-handed starter pitched out of a second-inning jam, gave up a leadoff single in the third and retired the final nine batters he faced, striking out six of them.