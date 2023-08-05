Suns rally from 12 runs down, but fall short in next-to-last game of 2023 season

PITTSFIELD — New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling is fond of saying "You just can't predict baseball."
Had Sterling been among the 827 fans at Wahconah Park Saturday night, he would have seen his catchphrase come to life.
The Pittsfield Suns, who had their playoff hopes snuffed out by splitting a Friday doubleheader in Westfield, saw 16 New Britain batters come to the plate in the seventh inning and the playoff-bound Bees scored 12 times thanks, in part, to four home runs.
Undeterred, the Suns responded with nine runs on five hits as they sent 12 to the plate in the...