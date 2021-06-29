NORTH ADAMS — Jared Henry pitched four innings of shutout relief to earn the win as the North Adams SteepleCats walked off with a 10-inning victory over Upper Valley on Monday.
North Adams plated the intentional runner on second in the bottom of the 10th to win 9-8.
Luke Benneche started the frame on second base and moved to third on a Matt Shilling grounder to second. With two away, Jeremy Lea singled to bring home the winning run.
Lea is batting .306 this season and collected his sixth RBI.
Henry, a former Monument Mountain player and current UMass Minuteman, came on in the seventh inning with the SteepleCats trailing 8-5. He tossed a hitless top half, before Jon Kozarian singled home Thomas Gavello in the home half for a run.
Henry tossed a hitless eighth and stranded a runner on third in the ninth, giving the hosts one more chance.
Brandon Hylton reached on an error to lead off the bottom of the ninth, and he scored on John Marti's ground-rule double. Marti was singled to third by Kozarian, and scored on Hayden Gilliland's sacrifice fly. Kozarian stole second but the winning run was stranded there when Benneche struck out.
As the final out, Benneche was sent to second base to start the 10th inning.
Henry struck out three and walked two in four innings of one-hit ball. Kozarian was 4 for 5 with two RBI, while Marti was 3 for 3 with two runs scored. Gilliland drove in four runs.
The SteepleCats (8-7-2) were off on Tuesday. Upper Valley improved to 11-8.
Futures League
NASHUA, N.H. — Nashua scored all five of its runs in the seventh inning and beyond to beat Pittsfield 5-4 Tuesday night.
The Suns (18-11) got a strong start from Jack Mullen, who went six scoreless innings, striking out four, walking one and scattering three hits, but the bullpen couldn't hold on.
Jack Thorbahn was tagged for two runs in 1 2/3 innings, while Zach Begin allowed three runs on three hits in one inning of work. Begin was tagged with the loss when Sam McNulty walked and came around to score in the bottom of the 10th inning.
Pittsfield scored two runs on a Joel Lara single in the second inning, and led 2-0 into the bottom of the seventh. Nick Romano hit a solo home run, his second of the season, in the eighth to make it 3-1 Pittsfield. In the top of the ninth, Jake Blinstrub doubled with two outs and Trent Taylor plated him with a single to make the lead 4-2, but it wasn't enough against the Silver Knights (9-19)
Romano and Taylor had two hits each, and Romano earned his 10th RBI. The double was Blinstrub's eighth of the season.