SteepleCats drop third straight, lose to division-leading Valley at home

NORTH ADAMS — When the Valley Blue Sox’s bus pulled out of the Joe Wolfe Field parking lot Wednesday night, it carried on it the newly-minted leaders of the NECBL’s West Division.
The North Adams SteepleCats played one of their better games against the Blue Sox, but still managed only three hits and dropped a 3-2 decision in a game that started 30 minutes late because of a rain delay.
“We got runners in scoring position, but we’re still looking for that two-out, one-out hit,” North Adams manager Ryan Abel said. “We’re struggling to drive guys in right now.”
The SteepleCats had chances to break a 2-2 tie by putting a runner on third with two outs in the eighth and had a runner on in the ninth. Valley reliever Harrison Durow, the fourth pitcher of the game for the Blue Sox, pitched out of both jams to record his first NECBL victory.
The visitors parlayed a pair of hits and an error into the tie-breaking run in the top of the ninth. William Gale scored from third on Matt Bergevin’s sacrifice fly.
“We just couldn’t get the bat on the ball,” said SteepleCats second baseman Aiden Stewart, who actually did get his bat on the ball, going 2 for 3, with an RBI double in the second inning.
“I think we had a lot of strikeouts. I think we played well defensively,” he said. “But not a lot of runners on base.”
The loss was the third straight for the SteepleCats, who are 2-8 in their last 10 games.
It was a night where four North Adams pitchers held Valley to two earned runs. Jack Wren went the first 3 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits. The SteepleCats got outstanding middle relief work from Jonathan Peterson and Jagger Jefferis, who threw 4 1/3 innings of shutout relief. Will Tobin took the loss, his one inning produced the unearned run that broke the tie.
“It was a spot start for Wren. He wasn’t expecting to until last night, but he did a great job,” said Abel. “Everyone did a great job. It’s tough to lose a 3-2 game. It was a great game. Valley did a good job and we did a good job.
“Ultimately, we didn’t score enough runs.”
The game came down to the final inning. Cedric Rose led off by striking out. Stewart beat out an infield single, but was stranded at first when Jack Reynolds struck out and Gehrig Ebel grounded to third.
North Adams fell behind early when Matt Bergevin led off the top of the second with a double, went to third on a fielder’s choice and scored on Mike Zarillo’s sacrifice fly.
The SteepleCats bounced back and took the lead when Hudson Polk reached on a one-out error, went to second on a passed ball and scored on Rose’s double to left. Rose scored on Stewart’s double to center. The infielder from the University of Delaware slid in ahead of the tag at second. But Stewart was stranded at second.
Valley’s Mason Wolf hit an RBI single with two outs in the fourth, tying the game 2-2. Nobody scored again until the ninth.
The SteepleCats had a golden opportunity to break the tie in the eighth when Durow walked Kyle Hannon to open the inning. Nathan Lincoln’s sacrifice bunt moved Hannon to second and Durow pitched carefully to NECBL home run leader Sam Tackett, walking him.
Jake Reinisch was the next batter, and he drove one to the warning track in right, but the ball was caught by Bergevin. Hannon tagged up and went to third. Polk was the next batter and he struck out on three pitches.
The top of the order came up for Valley in the ninth. Gale led off with a single. Jeff Pierantoni struck out. The next batter was A.J. Guerrero, who grounded into the hole at third. Hannon made a stellar play on the ball, but Guerrero beat the throw for a single. However, SteepleCats first baseman Rose dropped the ball. On the error, Gale scampered to third and scored on Bergevin’s sacrifice fly.
The SteepleCats will play an NECBL doubleheader on Thursday. They’ll bus to Mystic for a noon start against the Schooners. When that nine-inning game is over, they’ll hop back on the bus for the trip across Connecticut to play at Bristol at 7 p.m.
“It’s my first time” playing in one of those doubleheaders, Stewart said. “It’ll be a long day, but hopefully we can come out with two wins.”
———
Valley 010 100 001 — 3 7 1
North Adams 020 000 000 — 2 3 2
Ballard 4, Ryan 1, Sahler 2, Durow 2 and Wolf. Wren 3 2/3, Peterson 1 1/3, Jefferis 3, Tobin 1 and Ebel. W — Durow (1-0). L — Tobin (1-1). 2B — V: Bergevin. NA: Rse, Stewart. LOB — V 11, NA 7. T — 2:50. A — 105.