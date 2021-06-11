The Pittsfield Suns missed out on a Futures League television appearance in 2020, because Suns ownership elected not to play during the pandemic summer.
The Suns aren’t going to miss 2021. In fact, the first at-bat taken on TV will be of a Pittsfield player
Manager Matt Gedman and his team will be appearing in the first of four games broadcast live on the New England Sports Network (NESN). Futures League commissioner Joe Paolucci announced the four-game schedule on Friday afternoon. The four games will be played on Saturday afternoons in July.
“The Futures League is excited to continue our relationship with NESN for another year, showcasing our great brand of baseball to a regional television audience,” Paolucci said in a release. “Last year’s games were a great success, and we can’t wait to give our players the opportunity to compete on such a well-known stage in New England once again.”
The Suns will make their NESN debut on Saturday, July 10, when they take on the Worcester Bravehearts at Hanover Insurance Park at Fitton Field. The telecast will begin at noon.
All eight Futures League teams will get one appearance before the NESN cameras, with all broadcasts starting at noon.
On July 17, Brockton will play at Nashua. Westfield will be at Norwich on July 24, while Vermont travels to New Britain on July 31.
The Pittsfield-Worcester and Westfield-Norwich games won’t be able to go long, because NESN has Red Sox games those days beginning at 4 p.m. The other two games are scheduled around Red Sox night games on NESN.
———
The Futures League is farther along than the NECBL in 2021, making it difficult to compare teams in the two leagues. It is, however, a pretty good time to check in on the numbers in each league.
Going into Friday night’s game at New Britain, the Suns lead the Futures League with a .274 batting average, and lead the Futures League with 24 doubles. Norwich is second with a .247 batting average and second with 20 doubles.
The Suns are, however, the only team in the league that has yet to hit a home run. Mike Gervasi did homer in the Home Run Derby in the home opener, but those jacks don’t count in the league statistics. Brockton leads the league with 10 homers, while Nashua has seven and Vermont has five.
The Suns are also the co-leaders in earned-run average at 3.35 runs per game. They are tied with Vermont, while New Britain is third with a 3.69 ERA. Vermont pitchers lead the league with 138 strikeouts recorded, while Worcester is second at 137 and Pittsfield is third at 134.
Pittsfield’s pitchers have held opposing hitters to a .196 batting average, best in the league. Vermont is second at .198.
Individually, Pittsfield’s Jackson Appel is leading the Futures League with a .419 batting average. He and New Britain’s Alec Ritch (.406) are the only players in the league over .400.
Pittsfield’s Jake Blinstrub is fifth in the league with a .343 average and leads the league with seven doubles and seven extra-base hits. Alex Aguila (.290) is 10th in the league in hitting.
Grant Nicholson and Izaiya Mestre are two starters with ERA’s under 1.00. Nicholson is third with a 0.77 ERA and Mestre is next at 0.82.
Up in North Adams, the SteepleCats are 13th out of 14 teams with a .171 batting average through four games. They are, however, fourth in pitching with a 3.00 ERA.
Catcher Jeremy Lea is batting .375 to lead manager Mike Dailey’s squad, with a home run and two RBI.
———
Several players who once played in Pittsfield or North Adams are scattered around the NECBL and the Futures League.
Mark Coley, named the Futures League’s top pro prospect with the Suns in 2019, is currently hitting .417 for the Bristol Blues of the NECBL.
Nick Payero, a lights-out starter for the SteepleCats in 2019 out of Seton Hall, is pitching for the Ocean State Waves of the NECBL. In one start, he went five innings, giving up two runs, walking one and striking out four. He was 5-1 with a 2.35 ERA for the SteepleCats. In 36 innings, Payero struck out 34 and walked 10.
Matt Malcom, a Futures League All Star with the 2019 Pittsfield Suns, is back in the Futures League with Norwich this year. He’s batting .348 with no homers and 12 RBI.