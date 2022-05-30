WORCESTER — The Pittsfield Suns fell to the Worcester Bravehearts, 9-6, despite a late game rally in a Memorial Day matinee.
Chris Grome earned the win for the Bravehearts. The Framingham native threw five innings, allowing just four hits and one run while notching 10 strikeouts for a 1.80 ERA. Lewis Barnum led Worcester at bat with a triple, two runs and two RBI. Kostas Drosidis added three doubles and four RBI.
Aiden Rice pitched four innings for the Suns, allowing 11 hits and seven runs before relief stepped in. Taylor Gaspar had a pair of doubles for the Suns offense.
Pittsfield (1-4) will host Nashua today at Wahconah Park.
______
Pittsfield 001 000 221 — 6 10 1
Worcester 023 201 01X — 9 15 5
Rice (4), Donahue (1), Mosier (1), Walker (1), Woronick (1) and Ryan; Grome (5), Kapurch (1), Pizzelli (1), Price (1), Seymour (1) and Chronister. W — Grome. L — Rice. 2B — P Gaspar (2), Hyde (1), Mestre (1); WDrosidis (3), Wachter (2), Livingston (3). 3B — W {span}Barnum (1).