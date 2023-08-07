<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Norwich tops Futures League playoff field with Vermont, Worcester and New Britain; NECBL finals postponed a day by rain

A catcher misses the tag as a player slides into homeplate

Pittsfield Suns' catcher Jack Ryan misses the tag at home as Worcester's Daniel Bucciero slides into the plate during a game on Sunday in Pittsfield.

 GILLIAN JONES-HECK — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

As the curtain rises on the Futures League playoffs, one thing is certain.

On paper, this is best group of playoff teams since the league expanded from four teams back in 2012.

The four teams — regular-season champion Norwich, Vermont, Worcester and New Britain — all enter the playoffs with winning percentages above .500. And it is the first time since 2012 that all of the playoff teams have winning percentages above the .550 mark.

Futures League Standings

Team W L W %
Norwich 39 22 .639
Vermont 38 23 .623
Worcester 39 24 .619
New Britain 35 28 .556
Westfield 31 32 .500
Pittsfield 29 32 .475
Nashua 24 40 .391
Brockton 13 47 .217

The playoffs will begin Tuesday in Norwich, Conn., and Burlington, Vt. The regular-season champion Sea Unicorns will host the New Britain Bees, while the Lake Monsters will host third-place Worcester. Both series are best-of-three games, and the winners will meet in another best-of-three series to determine the league champion.

The "worst" of the four playoff teams are the 35-28 Bees, who have a winning percentage of .556.

It is the first time since 2019 that every playoff team was .500 or better. In 2019, the Pittsfield Suns finished with a .509 winning percentage while the Nashua Silver Knights were exactly .500.

One has to go back to 2012 to find a better playoff roster. That year, regular-season champion Nashua had a .750 winning percentage, followed by North Shore (.615), Torrington (.569) and Brockton (.566).

The Silver Knights swept both best-of-three series that year. They beat Brockton 2 games to none and then knocked off North Shore 2 games to none to claim their second Futures League title in as many years. In 2011, Nashua beat Torrington 2 games to none to win the inaugural title among the four teams in the league.

Play at second base

With a record of 39-22, the Norwich Sea Unicorns earned the top seed in this week's Futures League playoffs. The Pittsfield Suns finished 29-32 and out of the postseason field.

Fast forward to 2023 and the best-of-three series will begin at Dodd Stadium in Norwich at 6:30 p.m., and in Centennial Field at 6:35. The second games will be in New Britain and Worcester, while the "if" games return to Norwich and Burlington.

And for the fourth consecutive season, there will not be a repeat Futures League champion.

Nashua, the 2022 champion, did not qualify for the playoffs. The last time there were repeat winners came when the Bravehearts won in 2018 and 2019.

———

In the NECBL, one of the historic powerhouses and one of the league's newest teams are locked in a best-of-three series for the league championship.

The North Adams SteepleCats did not make the playoff field.

Newport beat Bristol 7-2 in Game 1 of the NECBL championship series Sunday night. Game 2 was scheduled for Monday at Muzzy Field in Bristol, Conn., but was postponed because inclement weather. That game is now set for Tuesday. The "if" game would be back in Rhode Island on Wednesday.

The Blues advanced as a wild-card team, knocking off Valley 2 games to 1 in the opening-round. Then the Blues took two from Sanford to eliminate the Mainers.

In that first game against Sanford, former North Adams SteepleCats pitcher Randy Reyes had a stellar night but earned a no-decision in what was eventually a 12-7 win by the Blues. Reyes went 5 1/3 innings, giving up a run on two hits. He walked three and struck out three.

If the series gets to the third game, Reyes will have had five days between starts, and could get the ball. 

Howard Herman can be reached at  hherman@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6253. 

